Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cracks In The U.K. Economy Will Give The Bank Of England Pause For Thought

Aug. 31, 2023 2:45 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • High inflation and wage growth should seal the deal on a September rate hike from the Bank of England.
  • Emerging economic weakness suggests the top of the tightening cycle is near, and our base case is a pause in November.
  • The Bank of England itself is now describing the level of interest rates as “restrictive” – a statement of the obvious perhaps, but nevertheless tells us that policymakers think they’ve almost done enough with rate hikes.
  • Like Europe, the UK’s PMIs look worrisome and will have prompted some pause for thought at the Bank of England.

Bank of England

peterspiro

By James Smith

Uncomfortably high inflation and wage growth should seal the deal on a September rate hike from the Bank of England. But emerging economic weakness suggests the top of the tightening cycle is near, and our base case

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.17K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.