Inflation Is Back On Target

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • After more than two years of high inflation, the Federal Reserve finally has inflation back on target.
  • The Fed is aiming for 2 percent inflation. Now, inflation is back around 2 percent.
  • In general, the Fed should set expectations and then deliver on those expectations.

Inflation Concept - Arrows Hitting Bull"s Eye Target Symbol And The Inflation Word Written Wood Blocks In Front Defocused Background

MicroStockHub

By William J. Luther

After more than two years of high inflation, the Federal Reserve finally has inflation back on target. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI) has grown at a continuously compounding annual rate of 2.1 percent over the last three

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.74K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Comments (1)

p
primacore
Today, 2:52 PM
Comments (9)
There are a few unexplained elements:

1. Why is a rolling 3-month average the best measure? Compared to a year-over-year value, very probably. But surely there are other rolling periods that one might want to consider and those will almost assuredly be higher than 2%. The Fed tracks year-over-year comparisons, which really means that a rolling 3-month average would need to be less than 2% (my back-of-napkin math indicates roughly 0.4%).

2. Why not address the 0.2% month-over-month Core PCE rise? That's exactly the sort of data that should give everyone proper fear that inflation isn't under control and that's without considering energy, which has been fluctuating but stands 13% higher than in January. PCE rising month-over-month is not price increases from months ago.

3. Why no mention of the sheer rise in the money supply and its affect on asset prices? To my mind, a recession is unavoidable for many reasons (no track record for "soft landing", 3mo-10Y yield curve inversion, to name two) but remains highly likely because so much cash entered the economy and caused malinvestment (inflated asset prices in so many markets, plus the more than $1T in 2024 debt that will need refinanced).

4. Why no discussion of rising Treasury yields and strengthening DXY? Both of these portend falling markets and economic contraction.

I'm fully prepared to be wrong and certainly hope I am, but suggestions that the Fed should stop raising rates greatly underestimates the impact of fiscal and monetary stimulus, both since 2020 and those elements of fiscal stimulus still to come in the next few years. If anything, the Federal Reserve is fighting its own monetary mess and the fiscal mess created by Washington. Without rates going much higher, no one will avoid the pain to come until it's too late. Then we'll wish for the Great Recession and Dot-Com Bubble.
