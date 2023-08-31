Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cool Company Limited (CLCO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 31, 2023 2:09 PM ETCool Company Ltd. (CLCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Cool Company Limited (NYSE:CLCO) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Tyrrell - CEO

Johannes Boots - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Tsung - Webber Research

Liam Burke - B. Riley

Frode Morkedal - Clarksons Securities

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cool Company Limited First Half 2023 Business Update Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Tyrrell, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Richard Tyrrell

Good morning or good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, depending on where you are, and thank you for joining and thank you for moderating.

And turning to Page 3. I'd first like to welcome you to CoolCo's second quarter earnings

presentation, where I'll take you through the highlights and comment on how we see the current market before handing over to Johan, who will take you through the quarter in more detail. The slide provides a snapshot of the quarter, and we'll get into what's behind these numbers as we move through the presentation. I'm pleased to confirm another $0.41 per share dividend for the quarter and an outlook that we're really quite excited by. Just like last year, European storage is full, and we're starting to see charters use LNG carriers for floating storage once again.

The heating season is around the corner, and the contango trade is in focus. Gas markets have normalized compared to last year but remain volatile because of the threat of strike action in Australia, the possibility of what remains of Russian gas supplied by pipeline to Europe being cut, and uncertainty over winter weather. LNG carrier spot rates are responding and as per the plan, we have Kool Husky coming open into this strong market. We have

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.