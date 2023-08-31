Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Valuation Is Getting Risky (Downgrade)

Summary

  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust has seen a 30% increase in stock price since the last article, prompting the question of whether it's a good time to sell.
  • The REIT has reported solid earnings, with distributable earnings comfortably covering the dividend payout.
  • Risks to consider include potential defaults leading to a dividend cut and the historically poor performance of mREITs.
Dear readers/followers,

Last I wrote about Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was in May just after the company has released its Q1 2023 earnings. I issued a BUY rating for the stock at $17.33 per share, mainly because I saw the

Comments (6)

J
Junior161966
Today, 4:09 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10)
Cheap company
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 4:00 PM
Premium
Comments (3.34K)
mREITs woeful track record is mainly done to agency mREITs - which is basically just a carry trade/hyper levered punt on the yield curve

That’s very different from commerical mREITs which are more like just a regular credit CEF - albeit with high leverage

Hold BXMTs 2027 bonds, and ARI 29
Tom850870 profile picture
Tom850870
Today, 3:53 PM
Comments (2.84K)
30% since your last article is rather arbitrary, it would be just as logical to say the name was ridiculously hammered at that time. It's down 6% from July 26, and 26% from September, but now I'm cherry picking dates, those sorts of comparisons probably aren't the point. As you say, it's performing well, there are no alarming credit events apparent, and it's still at a 16% discount from NAV.

I did take some cream off the top during that July peak, and I bought it back during the recent dip below $21, less than two weeks ago. I think it's fair to say we're probably in a trading range for awhile, and I think you're correct, $22 is a hold, somewhere in the middle. Still, if you were new to this fund, you could buy here.
j
jmor1
Today, 3:38 PM
Comments (1.94K)
If you sold your position that makes your opinion a sell, not a hold.
B
Brandon319
Today, 3:40 PM
Comments (106)
@jmor1 came to the comments section to say this. I'm holding my shares for the time being, whatever that's worth.
j
jmor1
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (1.94K)
@Brandon319 So am I
