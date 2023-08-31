Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boost Your Income With Dividends From ARE And MAIN

Aug. 31, 2023 3:17 PM ETARE, MAIN2 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Main Street Capital is a well-established BDC with a track record of delivering rising dividends and book value.
  • MAIN has industry-leading cost structure and solid returns, making it an attractive investment option.
  • Alexandria Real Estate is a leading landlord in the growing Life Sciences category, with properties in desirable locations and high barriers to entry.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Spectacles jackpot entrepreneur economist banker chic posh manager jacket concept. Handsome confident cunning clever wealthy rich luxury guy holding wasting stack of money isolated on gray background

Deagreez

It pays to stick with those stock that have durable business models and industry leading attributes. That's because once a company establishes a competitive advantage, it only gets easier to win new business at rates that are accretive to shareholders. This

Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder

Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.57K Followers

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 15 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:59 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.07K)
Here is the comment I posted yesterday on an article on MAIN written by JR Research:

"In the BDC sector, MAIN has long been a favorite, which explains why it still trades at a 45% premium to its NAV. I much prefer FSK, which trades at a discount to NAV of 17% and yields almost twice as much as MAIN. I called FSK to the attention of the SA community when it traded at a 31% discount to NAV, articulating my thesis that this discount would abate as investors recognized that FSK has substantially improved underwriting controls that will give it increased credibility over time. This thesis has been playing out for the past year, as the discount has already declined from 31% to 17%."

In fact, on a year to date basis, MAIN has appreciated 10% while FSK has appreciated 17%.

Here is a good site to screen all publicly traded BDCs, of which FSK is the second largest next to ARCC:
https://cefdata.com/bdc/
wildpitcher profile picture
wildpitcher
Today, 3:34 PM
Premium
Comments (10.79K)
Great article.

I'm long and holding ARE for many of the reasons you point out. It's a very consistent, high quality REIT.

Dave
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.