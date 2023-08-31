imaginima

Ample evidence of weaker telecom service provider capex spending and concerns about enterprises redirecting spending away from networking in favor of AI and machine learning (or AI/ML) investments has created some painful sentiment headwinds for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) this year. While a few comparables have performed even worse (including Infinera (INFN) and Juniper (JNPR)) the shares have lagged companies better leveraged to enterprise spending in general and AI/ML in particular like Arista (ANET) and Cisco (CSCO).

Ciena shares saw a big jump after the fiscal third quarter earnings report and subsequent management conference call. Reported results weren’t that much better than expected, nor was guidance, and management indicated that there are still challenging quarters ahead (particularly with respect to choppy trends in multiple markets), but management was nevertheless confident on overall order growth, including order growth tied to enterprises managing the data that will be coming out of their AI/ML efforts.

I continue to believe that Ciena shares are undervalued for the long term and offer a double-digit annualized prospective return from here. That said, the near-term outlook is definitely cloudy, and I expect that the market will want more solid evidence of margin and order book improvement before the share price can challenge the $60 level again.

Fiscal Q3 Results – Good Enough Is Good Enough

Ciena didn’t post sizable beats on any line for the fiscal third quarter, but in a quarter where there were some real concerns about a miss/lowered guidance combo, a “meet and repeat” quarter is good enough, particularly with management pointing to some order growth.

Revenue rose about 23% year over year and declined about 6% quarter over quarter, beating expectations by about 3%. Network product revenue rose 27%, with fairly balanced growth between converged packet optical (including strong 6500 line system sales) and switching/routing, including healthy edge routing demand.

Gross margin improved close to three points from the year-ago period, slightly beating expectations. Better enterprise sales are helping margins, and management reported adjusted operating income growth of 74%, with operating margin up 350bp (to 12%) from the prior year, beating expectations by more than a point.

Consistent with other equipment companies reporting weaker demand from telecom service providers like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), Ciena saw telco revenue rise 7% yoy and decline 12% sequentially, while revenue from cable providers rose 39% and 5%, respectively. Enterprise revenue rose 52% yoy and 7% qoq, making up 25% of total revenue.

Management didn’t make meaningful changes to guidance, with revenue expected to rise around 13% yoy and 3% qoq and with margins consistent with FQ3 results.

Availability, Uncertainty, And Tough Comps Are Impacting Orders, But Trends Seem To Be Improving

The order outlook for Ciena remains challenging, and I think a lack of visibility and confidence is going to keep the Street cautious about Ciena shares for a little while longer.

By my estimate, backlog declined about 30% yoy and 10% qoq to $3.1B, and management expects a further 13% or so decline in the next quarter. Keep in mind, though, that backlog remains elevated by historical standards and customers are pulling back on order activity as availability improves – at least some customers over-ordered when component shortages were driving extended lead-times and now those orders are being cancelled or pushed out. Economic uncertainty is also driving more caution on capex, and it’s still unclear as to whether telco providers will meaningfully ramp up spending in CY’2024.

Management did guide for “another couple of quarters” of book-to-bill ratios below 1.0, though overall orders were up “slightly” in Q3 and management expects further improvement next quarter. At least somewhat countering fears that companies would cut networking-related capex in favor of AI/ML spending, management says they continue to see a strong correlation between traffic growth, network complexity, and demand for their gear, and they’re starting to see early demand for equipment related to managing the traffic coming from AI/ML activities in the data center into WANs.

The Outlook

As I was in my last article on Ciena, I’m still cautious on the outlook for telco network spending in 2024, at least among North American and European players. Likewise, I’m still somewhat cautious on cable provider spending – I do think spending will be stronger here than for telco’s, and both will need to continue investing in capacity to meet demand, but a weaker economy could lead to a few more quarters of volatile (and generally soft) orders.

I’m bullish on the enterprise side. I like Ciena’s leverage to data center interconnect, as well as continued investments in edge routing and products to handle the large amounts of traffic going to and from data centers. Ciena has logged its first orders for its WaveLogic 6 and WaveRouter products, and I expect the ongoing growth of the enterprise business segment to help drive improving margins.

I’m still expecting around 9% annualized revenue growth from FY’22 to FY’27 and long-term annualized growth in the 6% to 7% range. Getting back to 15%-plus adjusted operating margin may take a year longer than I’d expected, but I do expect a relatively quick return (FY’24) to double-digit free cash flow margins and improvement to the mid-teens over the next decade, driving high single-digit annualized growth.

I don’t expect the revenue, order, or margin trends of the next few quarters to reflect the long-term potential of the business, and I believe that creates some valuation/sentiment challenges. Using a margin and return-driven EBITDA approach, I believe Ciena is modestly undervalued in the near term (upside of around 10% or so) given what the market has paid in the past, but I believe the longer-term DCF-based upside still sits meaningfully higher (in the $60’s) and that investors should expect a double-digit annualized total return from today’s price.

The Bottom Line

I expect some investors to sell this rally in Ciena shares, as concerns about telco, cable, and enterprise capex spending aren’t likely to ease up soon. Likewise, I expect stocks with more substantial leverage to near-term hotspots like AI to get more attention. Longer term, though, I think Ciena has an underappreciated opportunity in enterprise switching and routing (particularly on the edge), as well as opportunities to benefit from long-term growth in data traffic and network complexity, as well as competitive share gains.

Patient investors can reasonably expect a good return from today’s level, but I suspect we’re still a few quarters away from more substantial upgrades to sell-side numbers and sentiment.