Claims Improve Ahead Of Nonfarm Payrolls

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • Ahead of tomorrow’s nonfarm payrolls report, initial jobless claims have been reversing lower in the past few weeks.
  • At 228K, the seasonally-adjusted number came in well below expectations, which were anticipated to rise to 235K.
  • On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims came in below 200K for a second week in a row.
  • Unlike initial claims, continuing claims were higher this week, rising to 1.725 million, which was a much larger increase than was forecasted.

Jobless claims text on white paper from a notepad on a wooden background.

Andrei Askirka

Ahead of tomorrow’s nonfarm payrolls report (which is expected to show a deceleration in jobs growth), initial jobless claims have been reversing lower in the past few weeks and are back down to the low end of the past

This article was written by

