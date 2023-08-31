Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Shopify Can Surprise With Better Growth Trajectory

Aug. 31, 2023 3:41 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA3 Comments
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.19K Followers

Summary

  • Shopify has strong tailwinds which can deliver rapid revenue growth over the next few quarters.
  • Shopify has been able to convert more Gross Merchandise Value into revenue in the last few years and this momentum can increase as more services are added to the platform.
  • Recent estimates have forecasted EPS of $1 for fiscal year 2025 but the company could beat these predictions with better monetization abilities in the next few quarters.
  • Shopify’s PS multiple is 12 which is lower than the pre-pandemic average and the recent acceleration in revenue growth justifies this multiple.

Shopify Germany

Sean Gallup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock has seen sideways momentum for the last few weeks despite posting good results in the recent quarter. One of the reasons is the bull run in early 2023 due to which the stock has

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.19K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 4:22 PM
Comments (20.24K)
Fintel’s site now shows the number of institutional investors in $SHOP crossed the 1600 threshold with now being:

1612 total, 1548 long only, 14 short only, 50 long/short

…and not make up over 75% ownership. That’s a lot of ‘smart money’ long $SHOP.
C
Cliffhanger55
Today, 4:10 PM
Comments (1.07K)
That's funny, you say it's a buy at the current price, yet you have no position in it.
Maybe it's more expensive than it should be. EPS of $2 by 2025 sounds wildly optimistic.
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 4:22 PM
Comments (20.24K)
@Cliffhanger55

Cathie Wood has $600,000,000 $SHOP shares.

Love how she buys a whack…sells a little…buys a whack…sells a little.

This one is a long term winner.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.