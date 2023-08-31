Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Hodges - Vice President, Investor Relations

Steve Lawrence - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Mullican - President

Carl Ford - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

Greg Melich - Evercore

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan

Emily Ghosh - Goldman Sachs

Alex Perry - Bank of America

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Michael Lasser - UBS

Seth Basham - Wedbush

Jackie Sussman - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Academy Sports + Outdoors Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, this call is being recorded and all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a brief question-and-answer session. Questions will be limited to analysts and investors. Please limit yourself one question and one follow-up. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Matt Hodges, Vice President of Investor Relations for Academy Sports and Outdoors. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Hodges

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the Academy Sports & Outdoors' second quarter 2023 financial results call. Participating on the call are Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Mullican, President; and Carl Ford, Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, statements in today's earnings release and the comments made by management during this call may be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in the earnings release and in our SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements.

Today's remarks also refer

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.