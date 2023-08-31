Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCQX:IMPUY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Johan Theron - Group Executive, Corporate Affairs

Nico Muller - CEO & Executive Director

Meroonisha Kerber - CFO, Debt Officer & Executive Director

Tim Hill - CEO, Impala Canada

Patrick Morutlwa - Group COO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nicholson - Morgan Stanley

Rene Hochreiter - NOAH

Arnold Van Graan - Nedbank

Leroy Mnguni - HSBC

Adrian Hammond - SBG Securities

Nkateko Mathonsi - Investec

Johan Theron

Thanks. All righty. Good morning, morning, all. Welcome to Impala's financial year results for 2023. It's such a pleasure to have you all in the room with us today. We're going to be live streaming on the webcast as well, and there was an opportunity for people to dial in on Chorus Call. But as always, when we get to the Q&A side, I will give an opportunity to people in the room to ask questions first, and then we'll go to Chorus Call and Web.

Just has some household issues. We are running off supplementary electrical power, green power, so there shouldn't be issues with power. In the event that there is an emergency, the evacuation is just straight out the back as you come in. But there shouldn't be any issue. So with those few words, I'm going to give you a short video, a little bit of a flavor of our results. After which, I will introduce our CEO, Nico Muller, who would then just focus on a couple of the key focus areas for the results, and then we can jump straight into Q&A. But let me also just welcome Patrick on the stage here. You'll see Patrick Morutlwa. He's recently joined us as the COO of the . He's a strong mining engineer. So please save your toughest questions for him. Thank you very much.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.