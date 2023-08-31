Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Deutsche Bank's 2023 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 31, 2023 3:27 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Deutsche Bank's 2023 Technology Conference August 31, 2023 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Martin Hull - VP, Cloud and Platform Product Management

Liz Stine - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Niknam

All right. If everybody can go ahead and - please take your seats. We're going to go ahead and get started with our next session. We are very pleased to have Arista's VP of Cloud and Platform Product Management, Martin Hull who is joining us. We also have Liz Stine, who runs IR here with us as well. And for those of you who don't know me, I'm Matt Niknam, networking analyst here at Deutsche Bank. So thanks Martin, and thanks Liz for joining us?

Martin Hull

Thank you.

Matthew Niknam

So maybe just to start, Martin, maybe for the benefit of everyone here in the room, can you tell us a bit about your history at Arista, and what you're responsible for in your current role?

Martin Hull

Absolutely. So I've got an interesting role at Arista, I'll come to that in just a moment. I've been at Arista for little bit over 12 years, before that I spent a similar amount of time at the other place, Cisco. And - before that I got started in networking, back when mainframes walked the earth and so, I've been doing networking for a while. At Arista, I currently run the platform product management team.

So, everything that comes out of Arista in a grey metal box is basically my responsibility. And I also have responsibility for the cloud titan sales quota, and the systems engineering team that works for those same customers. So, I've got a broad role.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matthew Niknam

So why don't we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.