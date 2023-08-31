Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Presents at Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 31, 2023 3:38 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference August 31, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean Hu - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the second day of the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. I'm Ross Seymore, semiconductor analyst here in the US for Deutsche Bank. We're very pleased to kick it off this morning, day two with Jean Hu, the EVP and CFO of AMD. So Jean, welcome to Dana Point. Thank you very much for coming.

Jean Hu

Yes. Thank you. Thank you so much for having us.

Ross Seymore

So lots to talk about, a little thing called AI, we'll get into in a minute. But I want to start off with some -- just kind of updated views on the macro market right now. You guys have had significant ups and downs as has everybody on the PC side as well as the data center side of things. So just at a high level, where are we in that kind of corrective process?

Jean Hu

Yes, thanks for the question. So let me share with you what we are seeing in the end market that we participate, talking about the PC or client for us. As we all know, the whole PC industry has gone through one of the probably the worst down cycle during the last three decades. So definitely, Q1 is the bottom. We definitely see that. And if you look at our business, our Q2 client segment actually grew 35% sequentially. We also guided a very significant double digit growth in Q3. Second half seasonally typically, PC is better. And next year, you do have a Windows 10 end of life and potentially the AI applications that will help the refresh cycle. So we are quite optimistic about the PC and the client business, the inventory, the sell-through

