Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quhuo Limited (QH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 31, 2023 3:58 PM ETQuhuo Limited (QH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Qishu Wang - Associate Manager of IR

Leslie Yu - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Barry Ba - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Quhuo First Half Year of 2023's Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Qishu Wang. Please go ahead, Qishu.

Qishu Wang

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Quhuo's first half year of 2023's earnings call conference call. The Company's results were released earlier today and are available on our IR website.

On the call today are Leslie Yu, Chairman and CEO; CFO, Barry Ba. Leslie will review business operations and the Company highlights, followed by Barry, who will discuss financials and guidance. They will be available for answers your questions in the Q&A session that follows.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and the current market and operating conditions and relate to the events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, and factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.