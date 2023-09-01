BlackRock TCP Capital: 11%-14% Yield, 5% Discount, Undervalued
Summary
- TCPC's base dividend yield is 11.04%.
- There's also a supplemental dividend being paid in September, based on strong earnings.
- It's selling at a 5% NAV discount, and is cheaper on several bases than BDC industry averages.
The Fed's rate-rising program has increased borrowing costs for businesses and consumers over the past year.
Wouldn't it be great to benefit from this rising rate environment? You can, via the Business Development Company industry. BDCs lend money to privately held companies of various sizes, most of whom also are sponsored in a much bigger way by hedge funds, private equity funds, and sometimes venture capital firms.
A pertinent fact about most BDCs is that they usually loan their money at floating rates, but have various amounts of fixed rate debt. Hence, when rates rise, they benefit.
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) included this illustration of the effects of rising rates in its latest presentation. Management estimates that TCPC will gain $.19 - $.20 in NII/Share for every 100 basis point rise in interest rates:
Company Profile:
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a BDC specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments.
As of 6/30/23, its portfolio was valued at $1.64B, with an average investment of $11.47M in 143 companies. Its invested underlying companies had an average debt/equity ratio of 1.17X, with net debt/equity of 1.01X:
The debt portfolio is 76% 1st Lien, 12% 2nd Lien, and 12% Equity, which can offer TCPC participation in profits. 94% of its investments are at a floating rate.
Its four top industry exposures comprise ~50%, led by Internet Software & Services, at ~15%; with Financial Services, Consumer Services, and Software all at~12%.
TCPC's management estimates that there are ~200,000 U.S. Middle Market companies representing more than $10 trillion in annual revenue.
In total, 95 out of 143 companies each provide under 1% to TCPC's income, with 24 companies providing 1%-2%. The top five companies each provide over 3%.
Earnings:
Q2 '23: NII was $0.48/share, with a net increase in net assets from operations at $0.28/share.
Total acquisitions during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were $17.1M and total dispositions were $31.6M. 93.2% of total acquisitions, was in senior secured loans, and 6.8% of total acquisitions, was comprised primarily of equity investments. New investments during the quarter had a weighted average effective yield of 14.1%.
TCPC invested $17M in the quarter, including loans to two new and two existing companies, primarily in senior secured loans.
Rising interest rates pushed TCPC's overall effective yield up to 13.8% in Q2 '23, vs. 9.8% in Q2 '22.
As of 6/30/23, the credit quality of TCPC's portfolio remained strong, with debt investments in just two portfolio companies on non-accrual status, representing 0.3% of the portfolio at fair value and 0.5% at cost.
Q1-2 '23: Revenue and NII growth was strong, at 21% and 29%, with NII/share also up 29%, with the share count flat. NAV/share ended up at $12.94, down 7.4% vs. Q2 '23. Interest Expense rose 27.4%.
2022: 9.6% revenue growth, with ~22% NII and NII/share growth. NAV/share ended the year at $12.93, down 10% vs. $14.36 at year end 2021. A rarity these days was seeing Interest expense actually decrease - it fell 4% in 2022.
Dividends:
TCPC's board declared a $.34 regular dividend, and added a $.10 supplemental dividend on the basis of the strong Q2 '23 results. Its previous supplemental dividend was $.05 in December '22.
At the 8/30/23 closing price of $12.32, TCPC yielded 11.04%, and the $.10 supplemental payout added another 3.25% annualized, for a total annualized dividend yield of 14.29%. On a non-annualized basis, the total yield is 11.85%.
TCPC has a -2.32% five-year average dividend growth figure due to decreasing its quarterly payout from $.36 to $.30 in Q3 2020, during the COVID pandemic.
NII/Distribution coverage has been historically strong since TCPC's IPO in 2012, with total trailing coverage of 1.18X, including the two special dividends.
NII/Regular Dividend Coverage was 1.25X, up from 1.05X in 2021:
Profitability and Leverage:
ROA, ROE, and EBIT Margin all continued to improve over the last six quarters, remaining above BDC industry averages. Management increased leverage a bit in Q1-2 '23, from 1.26X to 1.37X, which is slightly above the 1.34X BDC average.
TCPC's assets/debt ratio has decreased over the past six quarters, but its EBIT/Interest coverage has improved:
Debt and Liquidity:
TCPC we ended the quarter with total liquidity of $333M, comprised of ~$209.9M in available credit capacity, and $123.1M in cash and cash equivalents.
The combined weighted-average interest rate on debt outstanding at June 30, 2023 was 4.28%.
TCPC's earliest maturity is in August 2024, when its 2024 Senior Unsecured Notes come due.
Performance:
While TCPC has outperformed over the past month and quarter, it still trails the BDC industry, the financial sector, and the S&P 500 over the past year, and so far in 2023.
Analyst Targets:
At its 8/30/23 closing price of $12.32, TCPC was roughly even with Wall Street analysts' lowest price target of $12.50, 6% below their $13.11 average price target.
Valuations:
TCPC's Book Value/Share was $15.00 at its 2012 IPO, and was $12.94 as of 6/30/23. However, it has paid out $28.75 in dividends since its IPO, for an annualized cash return of 9.5%:
At its 8/30/23 closing price of $12.32, TCPC was selling at 4.8% discount to its $12.94 NAV, a bit cheaper than the BDC industry average 2% discount.
All of its valuations are lower than BDC averages: TCPC looks a bit cheaper on a trailing P/NII basis, at 8.05X, vs. the 8.93X average, and on a forward P/E basis - with a 6.7X figure vs. the 7.84X average. In addition, its P/Sales and EV/EBIT are lower than average.
Parting Thoughts:
While economic uncertainty has driven a slowdown in market transaction volumes over the past year, BDCs are benefiting from another factor - commercial banks are less willing to lend in the current uncertain environment, which has driven improvements in both pricing and terms vs. a year ago for BDCs.
We consider TCPC a buy, but you may want to tread lightly and wait for a September market pullback.
All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.
