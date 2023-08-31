Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel Corporation (INTC) Deutsche Bank's 2023 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 31, 2023 4:41 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Deutsche Bank's 2023 Technology Conference August 31, 2023 1:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Pat Gelsinger - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

All right. Why don't we get started with the next presentation? So we're very honored to have Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel on stage with us.

Before I get started, Intel has asked me to read their safe harbor statement.

Pat Gelsinger

The exciting safe harbor.

Ross Seymore

Thankfully, it's not the entirety of that. But before we begin, please note that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties and may reference non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to Intel's most recent earnings release and annual report in Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for information -- more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and additional information on our non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations where appropriate to the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Pat Gelsinger

Don't you all feel better now?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ross Seymore

I know. We're so safe now. So now we can take that slide down. There we go.

So Pat, first and foremost, thank you so much for coming. It's been exciting few years since you rejoined Intel. But before we get into the transformation, I want to talk a little bit about just the current macro trends. We've been through quite a boom and bust cycle over the last few years during COVID, after the lockdowns, et cetera, with differing paces of downturns and recovery times. So what's Intel's view on where we are in the market today kind of by your end market revenue segments?

Pat Gelsinger

Yes. Yes. Good. And overall, as we look at the current environment, obviously, we've been through

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.