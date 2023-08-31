Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Adyen: A Fintech Diamond In The Rough

Aug. 31, 2023 5:49 PM ETAdyen N.V. (ADYEY), ADYYFMQ, PYPL, SQ
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • Adyen is the payment platform of choice for leading businesses all over the world.
  • Even in the midst of competitive pressures, management stood their ground and did not surrender to price cutting.
  • Ultimately, Adyen is not in the commodity business — the company strives to deliver a premium product.
  • Before H1 earnings results, Adyen was priced to perfection. Today, Adyen is priced for disaster.
  • Adyen is a fintech diamond in the rough. Take advantage of the selloff.

Rough Diamond

ProArtWork/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) has been on my watchlist for a couple of years now, but I've never really looked into the company for one reason and one reason only: overvaluation.

The stock has always traded at

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
2.57K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, MQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.