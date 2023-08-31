Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 31, 2023 4:51 PM ETAllot Ltd. (ALLT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenny Green - Investor Relations, E.K. Global Investor Relations

Erez Antebi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ziv Leitman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Marc Silk - Silk Investment Advisors

Rory Wallace - Outerbridge

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Allot's Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. You should have all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact Allot's Investor Relations team at EK Global Investor Relations at 1-212-378-8040 or view it in the news section of the company's website at www.allot.com.

I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Kenny Green of E.K. Global Investor Relations. Mr. Green, please begin.

Kenny Green

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Allot's second quarter 2023 conference call. I would like to welcome all of you to the conference call and thank Allot's management for hosting this call.

With us on the line today are Mr. Erez Antebi, President and CEO; and Mr. Ziv Leitman, CFO. Erez will summarize the key highlights, followed by Ziv, who'll review Allot's financial performance of the quarter. We will then open the call for the question-and-answer session.

Before we start, I'd like to point out that this conference call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are only predictions and Allot cannot guarantee that they will in fact occur. Allot does not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing market

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.