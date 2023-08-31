Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iris Energy: Nvidia Chip Purchase Signifies Entry Into AI/High Performance Computing Space

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Iris Energy expands into HPC data center market with the purchase of Nvidia chips for $10 million.
  • The company's next-generation data centers are designed for power dense computing and use 100% renewable energy.
  • The move into AI/HPC offers potential embedded value in the stock and mitigates risk tied to Bitcoin mining profitability.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Catalyst Hedge Investing. Learn More »
Big data connection technology concept

jamesteohart

Entry into HPC Data Center Market

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) recently announced that it had purchased 248 Nvidia H100 GPUs for $10 million. This purchase signifies the expansion into using the company's existing data centers for "adjacent computing markets, including generative AI, is enabled

My new investment group, Catalyst Hedge Investing, is live. The launch has been terrific. The chat board is live and active as is the best ideas portfolio. There are still generous introductory prices for early subscribers that will continue for the life of your subscription. Come join the fun!

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
9.61K Followers
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IREN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.