Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 31, 2023 6:58 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference August 31, 2023 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kelly Steckelberg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Matt Niknam

All right. If everybody can please go ahead and take their seats. We'll go ahead and get started with our next session. For those of you who don't know me, I'm Matt Niknam, the UCaaS, CCaaS networking analyst here at Deutsche Bank. We are very pleased to have Zoom's CFO, Kelly Steckelberg at our conference. Kelly, welcome back.

Kelly Steckelberg

Thank you. Great to be here. Hi, everybody.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matt Niknam

So maybe just to start, to level set things. Can you talk about your top priorities, and what you're most focused on at Zoom as we head into the second half of your fiscal year?

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. So, we are absolutely focused on driving top-line growth and that's the continuous theme that you hear from us and that means a couple of areas of focus and investment for us. First of all, Zoom Phone, which we can talk more about later. But, we are very pleased with the momentum we're seeing there and continuing to invest in that. It is also continuing to invest and focus on the maturation of Zoom Contact Center, which is our cloud contact center solution, which is about six quarters old at this point.

And we announced on the call last week that we've hit 500 customers. So very pleased with the momentum there. And then, of course, AI is a big focus for us as it is in most companies today. And thinking about and focusing on areas of investment, we just hired a new CTO, XD, who was the Azure CTO for a long time, so he came from Microsoft.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.