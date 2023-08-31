Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 31, 2023 7:29 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript August 31, 2023 2:45 PM ET

Executives

Ling Hai - Co-President, International Markets

Analysts

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Keane

Okay. We will get started with our next session. I am Bryan Keane. I cover payments processors and IT services here at Deutsche Bank and we are really excited to have Ling Hai, who is Co-President of International Markets at Mastercard. So, first, welcome, Ling Hai.

Ling Hai

Thank you so much, Bryan.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bryan Keane

Thanks for coming in a beautiful Dana Point here. Can you start by telling us a little bit about your background and current role at Mastercard?

Ling Hai

Sure. Sure. First of all, so good to be here. I have been with Mastercard for 14 years now. So this is my first job. I joined Mastercard in Beijing, running Greater China. And then I moved to London, had a global job, went to Singapore to run Asia 2015 and then back to London. I am back in London again running all of our international markets, which essentially is everything outside North America, except Canada, U.S., everything else within international markets.

But also just maybe very quickly, before Mastercard, I did banking, I worked for HSBC, Bank of America, but more importantly, started out as a management consultant with Booz Allen. Grew up in Shanghai, immigrated to the U.S. 33 years ago. So -- and now this job has brought me around the world. So that’s a little bit about me. So when people ask me, Ling Hai, where you are from, I ask how much time do you have.

Bryan Keane

Nice. Nice. So just to be clear the -- everything outside of Canada and North America ends up coming into you?

