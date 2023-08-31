Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference (Transcript)

Aug. 31, 2023 7:57 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Deutsche Bank 2023 Technology Conference August 31, 2023 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

David Goeckeler - CEO

Peter Andrew - IR

Conference Call Participants

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Sidney Ho

Okay. Well, good afternoon, everyone. I am Sidney Ho here, covering semiconductor, semi-cap equipment and IT hardware at Deutsche Bank. The next company we have is Western Digital. It's my pleasure to introduce Western Digital's CEO, David Goeckeler. Welcome.

David Goeckeler

Thank you, Sidney. It's great to be here. Thanks for having us.

Sidney Ho

Great. Before we start, I'll turn it over to Peter to read the safe harbor.

Peter Andrew

Okay. Well, thank you, everybody. Today, we will be making forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and expectations. And I ask that you refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We will also be making references non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP results can be found on our Web site. So with that, let me turn it back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sidney Ho

Great. Well, let's start the Q&A. I think I want to address the elephant in the room. It's been about 15 months since you announced the strategic review. We understand you can't talk too much about the details on the status. But at a high level, what are the priorities you're trying to achieve? And can you give us an update as to the timing of the conclusion of the strategic review?

David Goeckeler

Yes. So first of all, the strategic review has been very active. It's been a very thorough process for evaluating a range of options to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.