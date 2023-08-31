Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QQH: Quant Signal Technology Fund

Summary

  • The HCM Defender 100 is an innovative ETF that uses a proprietary quant signal to determine its allocation between equities and cash.
  • The fund switches its allocation based on a proprietary trend signal, alternating between a 100% Nasdaq allocation and 100% in cash at the other extreme, with blended levels in-between.
  • The fund is overweight in mega-cap tech stocks and has performed in line with the Nasdaq this year being up over 41%.
  • QQH brings a hedge fund quant trading strategy to the ETF universe.
Thesis

The HCM Defender 100 (NYSEARCA:QQH) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle focuses on equities and T-Bills, and seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the performance of the HCM Defender 100 Index.

We are going to discuss

This article was written by

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in QQH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Risk&Coverage
Yesterday, 10:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (125)
if it just tracks the QQQ during down months, why not just stay with the QQQ and pay lower fees - I thought this fund is useful for down markets as it would hedge with less equity but it seems that it doesn't beat the QQQ in these markets. So what's missing?
