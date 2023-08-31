Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Spending Surges, But It's Not Sustainable

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • US consumer spending is on track to drive third quarter GDP growth of perhaps 3-3.5%. However, this is not sustainable.
  • American consumers are running down savings and using their credit cards to finance a large proportion of this.
  • With financial stresses becoming more apparent and student loan repayments restarting, a correction is coming.

This has become the standard way of paying

mihailomilovanovic

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

US consumer spending is on track to drive third quarter GDP growth of perhaps 3-3.5%. However, this is not sustainable. American consumers are running down savings and using their credit cards to finance a large

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.18K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.