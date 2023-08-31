Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 31, 2023 9:13 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Valera - Vice President, Investor Relations

Rajiv Ramaswami - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rukmini Sivaraman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Jim Fish - Piper Sandler

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Mike Cikos - Needham

George Wang - Barclays

Mehdi Hosseini - SIG

Erik Suppiger - JMP Securities

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by and welcome to the Nutanix Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would like to introduce your host for today’s call, Richard Valera, VP of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Richard Valera

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results. Joining me today are Rajiv Ramaswami, Nutanix’s President and CEO; and Rukmini Sivaraman, Nutanix’s CFO. After the market closed today, Nutanix issued a press release announcing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results. If you’d like to read the release, please visit the Press Releases section of our IR website.

During the call today, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives and outlook, including our financial guidance as well as our ability to execute on them successfully and in a timely manner and their benefits and impact on our business operations and financial results. Our financial performance and targets, expectations regarding and the factors driving our growth and profitability, our competitive position and market opportunity, customer demand, the impact of our business model transition and macroeconomic, geopolitical, industry, customer and other trends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control which could cause actual results to differ materially and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.