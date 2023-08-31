Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 31, 2023 9:29 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)1 Comment
SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Clark - Head of Investor Relations

Tomer Weingarten - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Bernhardt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ray McDonough - Guggenheim Securities

Rob Owens - Piper Sandler

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Alex Henderson - Needham

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen

Patrick Colville - Scotiabank

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Trevor Walsh - JMP Securities

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Eric Heath - KeyBanc

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for attending todays SentinelOne Q2 Fiscal Year ‘24 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cole, and I will be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Doug Clark. Please go ahead.

Doug Clark

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to SentinelOne's earnings call for the second quarter and fiscal year '24 ended July 31. With us today are Tomer Weingarten, CEO; and Dave Bernhardt, CFO. Our press release and the shareholder letter were issued earlier today and are posted on our Investor Relations section of our website.

This call is being broadcast live via webcast, and an audio replay will be made available on our website after the call concludes. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements about future events and financial performance, including our guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full fiscal year ‘24 as well as long-term financial targets.

We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on the factors currently known to us and that our actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to the

Comments (1)

DONTIGNY profile picture
DONTIGNY
Yesterday, 10:40 PM
Comments (986)
I'm trying to understand how many points of NRR decline q/q is driven by the Attivo legacy product.

There's customer churn + lack of focus on older products.

If someone has a guess, thanks for sharing your thoughts
