Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lands' End, Inc. (LE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 31, 2023 10:12 PM ETLands' End, Inc. (LE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.31K Followers

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bernie McCracken - Interim CFO

Andrew McLean - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Group

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Lands' End Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call will be recorded. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Bernie McCracken, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Bernie McCracken

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Lands' End earnings call for a discussion of our second quarter 2023 results. which we released this morning and can be found on our website, landsend.com. I'm Bernie McCracken, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and I'm pleased to join you today with Andrew McLean, our Chief Executive Officer.

After the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please also note that the information we're about to discuss includes forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed on this call. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those items noted and included in the company's SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking information that is provided by the company on this call represents the company's outlook as of today, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us. Subsequent events and developments may cause the company's outlook to change.

During this call, we'll be referring to non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.