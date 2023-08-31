Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

C3.ai: High-Risk, High-Reward With A Possible Short-Squeeze

Aug. 31, 2023 11:42 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)4 Comments
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • C3.ai stock has a 33% short interest, but underlying fundamentals are solid, with bright revenue growth prospects and a strong balance sheet.
  • The company is still unprofitable, but I consider the management's path to turning profitable sound.
  • AI stock is attractively valued despite a massive year-to-date rally, making it a high-risk, high-reward play for long-term investors.

Human Vs Robot

imaginima

Investment thesis

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock is one of the most shorted, with a massive 33% short interest. At the same time, my analysis suggests that the underlying fundamentals are not that bad. Yes, the company is deeply unprofitable, but it is young and

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
2.51K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 12:03 AM
Premium
Comments (3.24K)
33% short interest and the stock is still hanging in there. Everyone keeps thinking it’s going to be $20 again- but nope.
N
Nalin07
Today, 12:00 AM
Premium
Comments (54)
Are you able to elaborate on its 50 plus pending patents they have that will further increase its productivity and therefore revenue moving forward…? Does this add value or has the market not taken these pending patents seriously? They do say that they will be profitable by 2024…? I believe on last earnings call they mentioned that… if they become profitable do they double in stock price like Palantir did when they announced profitability…? Do you see tech rally continue on Nvidia bullish earnings last week …? This may help c3.ai …? Thoughts please :) - thanks in advance
financialgrant profile picture
financialgrant
Yesterday, 11:52 PM
Comments (316)
Price target(s)?
k
kavenbc
Yesterday, 11:48 PM
Comments (21)
The most valuable asset of this stock is “AI” name. So far, there is not a proved AI flagship application with a sound business model. Compared with big players like Meta, Google and Microsoft, C3 doesn’t have advantage
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.