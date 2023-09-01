Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sentiment Stays Down

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • Although the S&P 500 has risen 3.25% in the past week, sentiment has seen little in the way of recovery from the substantial increase in bearish sentiment earlier this month.
  • The AAII’s weekly sentiment survey saw bullish sentiment rise just 0.8 percentage points week over week to 33.1%.
  • Bearish sentiment, on the other hand, was slightly lower falling to 34.5% this week.

Although the S&P 500 has risen 3.25% in the past week, sentiment has seen little in the way of recovery from the substantial increase in bearish sentiment earlier this month.

The AAII’s weekly sentiment survey saw bullish

Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Tall Seller
Today, 1:11 AM
I’m like 100 bulls (for the right companies), so just a few more of investors like me, and we’ll be in bullish territory.
