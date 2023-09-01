choness/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Health Savings Accounts ("HSAs") are tax-advantaged medical savings accounts, available to taxpayers in the US who are enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan ("HDHP").

Contributions to HSAs aren't subject to income tax, and the earnings in the account grow tax-free. Money can be withdrawn at any time to pay for qualified medical expenses, and it can also be withdrawn for other purposes, although withdrawals made before the age of 65 are subject to a 20% penalty as well as income tax.

According to Wikipedia, the amount that an individual can pay into an HSA is currently $3,850 per annum, which is set to rise to $4,150 in 2024, and for families the current amount is $7,750, rising to $8,300 next year.

In short, HSAs are a tax-efficient way to take care of any future medical costs, so long as you do not mind a higher deductible. And HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), the subject of this post, has the largest share of the HSA market - ~20% - with the largest number of accounts, and the most assets under management.

Besides HSAs, HealthEquity offers "other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs") offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements ("FSAs" and "HRAs")", according to its Q2 2023 10-Q submission (quarterly report).

The 10-Q also reveals that HealthEquity administers >8m HSAs, with balances totaling £22.3bn, and 7m complementary CBDs. The company says:

We reach consumers primarily through relationships with their employers, which we call Clients. We reach Clients primarily through relationships with benefits brokers and advisors, integrated partnerships with a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan recordkeepers, which we call Network Partners, and a sales force that calls on Clients directly.

HealthEquity earns revenues from 3 sources - as per the 10-Q:

We earn service revenue mainly from fees paid by our Network Partners, Clients, and members for the administration services we provide in connection with the HSAs and other CDBs we offer. We earn custodial revenue primarily from HSA Assets held by our federally insured bank and credit union partners, which we collectively call our Depository Partners, or our insurance company partners, record-keeping fees we earn in respect of mutual funds in which our members invest, and Client-held funds deposited with our Depository Partners. We earn interchange revenue mainly from fees paid by merchants on payments that our members make using our physical payment cards and on our virtual payment system.

Performance, Products, Growth and Profitability

Last quarter, HealthEquity reported revenues of $244.4m and earnings per share of $0.5 on an adjusted basis, and $0.05 on a GAAP basis, comfortably outperforming analysts' estimates. Net income was just $4.1m, a margin of ~1.7%.

Since its 2014 IPO - which raised ~$133m at $14 per share - HealthEquity has delivered very strong revenue growth, which hasn't always been reflected by the bottom line, which has been inconsistent - net income has only exceeded $100m in one of the last nine years.

HealthEquity income statements (Seeking Alpha)

As of April 2023, HealthEquity reported a cash position of ~$225m, and long-term debt of $(873m), which translates to double digit million quarterly interest payments - one explanation for the lower profitability.

The business has made a net loss in each of the past 2 years - fiscal years ended Jan '22 and Jan '23 - of $(44m) and $(26m) respectively. The outlook for year ended Jan '24 is more positive however:

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, management expects revenue of $975 million to $985 million. Its outlook for net income is between $9 million and $14 million, resulting in net income of $0.10 to $0.16 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $164 million and $171 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.88 to $1.97. Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $333 million to $343 million.

Given HealthEquity's share price is currently trading at a value of $68.52 - up nearly 400% since IPO - the midpoint of the forecast non-GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") implies a forward price to earnings ("PE") ratio of ~36x, high enough to suggest the market is expecting the company's performance to improve.

In my view, this makes sense - total HSA assets under management were estimated to be ~$104bn in 2022 by Devenir, an HSA Investment Solutions Provider, and forecast to reach ~$150bn by 2025.

At the end of 2022, there were 35.5m HSA accounts overall, although only 2% of these accounts contained >$25k, with >50% containing <$500. The average account balance was $2,926 including non funded accounts, and $3,725 including non-funded accounts.

Bearing in mind their limited time in circulation, I would expect that figure to increase over time. As we can see in Devenir's chart below, the longer an HSA account is open, the higher it's balance. In other words, people are depositing more than are withdrawing to cover their medical costs. Retained assets - i.e. the balance between contributions and withdrawals - in 2022 were $13bn, according to Devenir.

balance by year account opened (Devenir)

Another positive aspect of owning an HSA is that an employer can contribute to it - 26% of all deposits in 2022 were made by employers, although the majority - 63% - were made by employees. Another is the ability to invest the money inside it in a range of different vehicles. In its 2022 10K (annual report) HealthEquity states that it provides:

a mutual fund investment platform and access to an online-only automated investment advisory service to all of our members whose account balances exceed a stated threshold.

The company offers 3 different types of service from "self-driven" - access to a mutual fund platform is provided - "GPS powered by HealthEquity advisors" - which provides advisory services, and "AutoPilot" in which HealthEquity manages the portfolio on the customer's behalf. This represents an opportunity for the company to earn additional fees in exchange for a useful service - important, given this is not a high margin business at the present time.

Besides HSAs, HealthEquity provides employer sponsored Healthcare Flexible Spending Accounts ("FSAs"), Health Reimbursement Arrangements ("HRAs"), and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act ("COBRA") continuation services, for employees no longer eligible for coverage. All members have access to a cloud-based platform from which they can:

make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings and make investment choices.

Looking Ahead - Present and Future Valuation

As mentioned, HealthEquity stock has delivered stellar returns for shareholders to date, with shares up 400% since IPO, although across the past year, shares have risen in value by only ~2%, and had sunk as low as $50 in mid-May. An all-time high share price of $94 was achieved in September 2018.

In some ways that is surprising given the company's excellent revenue growth performance - revenues have increased by >3x since 2019 - and are forecast to grow by ~15% in 2023. Another argument suggests that shares are priced at a premium - at nearly 6x forward sales, for example, and with the aforementioned PE of 36x - and it should be noted that PE is based on non-GAAP figures.

Importantly, however, HealthEquity's business model has the potential to improve with age. The larger the pot of funds under management grows, the more economies of scale are unlocked. HealthEquity's biggest costs are its staff and its technology - it does not manufacture or distribute any products physically, so there ought to be room for the company to improve its margins as contributions continue to roll in.

In short, you can make a strong case that revenues will grow faster than costs over the next few years, and that more clients will be retained each year, the number of accounts will keep growing year-on-year, with the majority growing in value year-on-year.

If we take the CAGR that the HSA market as a whole is expected to grow by - ~20% - and increase HealthEquity 2023 revenues by that much, in 2025 the company could be generating revenues of ~$1.2bn, and if we increase its profit margin to 15%, our forward PE drops to 26x, which, in my view, is both achievable, and provides an encouraging growth picture, that ought to keep improving in each year after 2025.

There are several things I like about the HealthEquity business model. First of all, an HSA is an attractive alternative to a 401K retirement plan that is becoming increasingly popular and well known. The amount that members can pay in each year is growing, and there are clear tax benefits to doing so - as well as the convenience of knowing funds are set aside for medical costs when required. It is possible to invest funds to try to obtain a higher interest rate, and all of these factors are contributing to more people opting to open an HSA.

The rate of growth is sufficiently strong that a company controlling 20% of the market stands a good chance of growing itself. Since top line growth is likely to result in margin growth, thanks to technology enabled services and economies of scale, and shares are - if not priced cheap - relatively good value based on forward earnings projections, then my conclusion is that the outlook is promising for HealthEquity.

Some Risks To The Thesis

HealthEquity's entire business model is built around exploiting the tax loophole that is a Health Savings Account, and similar services, hence any proposed or actual changes to policies around HSAs or CDBs could be significantly damaging to the company. HSA's have been around for >20 years, so there are no specific near term risks to worry about, and of course, policy changes could work out in HealthEquity's favor as opposed to against the company. Nevertheless, there is structural risk in play here.

According to a statement in HealthEquity's 2022 annual report:

We earn a significant portion of our consolidated revenue from fees we earn from our depository and insurance company partners, approximately 33%, 27%, and 26% during the fiscal years ended January 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Interest rate fluctuations are therefore a significant threat to the business, as they dictate the yield that HealthEquity can earn via its partnerships with its depositary and insurance company partners.

The pandemic has been responsible for disrupting HealthEquity's business model, causing the company to implement changes in policy, only to have to reverse them in a business-as-usual environment. This has created additional recent costs (although this also makes the case for a BAU environment being more profitable for the business).

There is a lot of pressure generally on HealthEquity's technology platform, as - marketing aside - barriers to entry in this business are not high, and the service level needs to be high, and ability to upsell products and services an important driver of additional revenues. With that said, the company's 20% share of the market is a significant advantage.

HealthEquity has traditionally been an acquisition hungry company, having spent e.g. $455m acquiring the Further Business, which consisted of $1.9bn of assets held in 580k accounts, in 2021, and spent $60m to acquire another $1.3bn of assets and 87k accounts in March 2022 via its buyout of HealthSavings' HSA portfolio. For the company to grow fast enough to keep outperforming analysts' expectations - something management has a strong good history of achieving - growth is made to be inorganic as well as organic, meaning management is under pressure to keep adding bolt-on services or new HSA portfolios.

Concluding Thoughts

In summary, I am giving HealthEquity a "Buy" recommendation because I believe the rewards - investing in a fast-growing business, with a significant first-mover advantage in a large and growing market, with multiple upselling opportunities, and relatively low overheads - outweigh the risks - negative interest rates, changes to government policy, under-performance resulting in lost market share.

In many ways, HealthEquity's business is based around negotiations - as a "middle man" the company is reliant on earning a little from the end user, a little from the networks and employers it works with, a little from its technology platform, a little from transaction fees, and a little from interest.

Luckily, because the product that HealthEquity sells presents immediate and obvious benefits to a wide range of people, the company has multiple ways to profit from its core offering. Based on current and future market growth rates and HealthEquity's ability to exploit them, I expect the company share price to reach triple digits by 2025.