Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HealthEquity: A Business Model That Can't Lose?

Sep. 01, 2023 3:07 AM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • HealthEquity is the largest player in the Health Savings Account market, with a 20% market share and the most assets under management.
  • The company offers other consumer-directed benefits, such as flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements.
  • HQY's revenues have been growing strongly, but its profitability has been inconsistent.
  • The company's business model has the potential to improve with age and achieve higher margins.

New creativity concept

choness/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Health Savings Accounts ("HSAs") are tax-advantaged medical savings accounts, available to taxpayers in the US who are enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan ("HDHP").

Contributions to HSAs aren't subject to income tax, and the

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.77K Followers

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HQY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.