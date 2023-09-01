Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Simon Property Group: The Rise And Fall Of Shopping Malls Is Overblown

Sep. 01, 2023 10:00 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)5 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Simon Property Group was forced to cut its dividend during the pandemic but has shown resilience and continued to grow its FFO and revenue ever since.
  • SPG has an A-rated balance sheet and trades at a discount to its 5-year P/AFFO ratio. I rate SPG a buy.
  • The real estate sector may continue to face headwinds due to high interest rates, but investors with a long-term outlook should consider SPG.
  • SPG continues to adapt to changing consumer needs with the redevelopment of many of its properties with tranquil lounges, broader dining & gathering places, and more high-end retailers.

Duty Free Shops and Food Court at new Istanbul Airport's International Departures Terminal, Istanbul Havalimani in Turkey

Mirko Kuzmanovic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It seems that since COVID happened, shopping malls are not the same. The dynamic just feels different nowadays. I'm not a huge shopper, but I do like to go browse from time to time. Maybe buy a T-shirt

The Dividend Collectuh
Not a certified financial advisor. Military veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Comments (5)

a
andante
Today, 10:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (54)
To buy SPG one needs a long term strategy. Most investors can't think beyond next week. Doesn't it take a massive dose of short sightedness to sell a solid, good company because they missed earnings by one or two pennies. However, that is the kind of mentality that roils the market. I like well managed companies in which management is aligned with shareholders. Some of my favorites are AHH, UMH, LADR, RITM, EPRT, LAMR, SRRTF, and, of course, AMZN which is the most creative company in America.
Tom850870 profile picture
Tom850870
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (2.85K)
Well, some shopping malls aren't dead, but the mass quantity of middle-class suburban malls, with Sears and Penney's and Macy's as anchor tenants, those are retail tombs, haunted by the REITs that used to own them. Fortunately, SPG does not own those anymore, them spun off the worst to another REIT, now dead, I think. Like all things in nature, the bell curve tells the story, and there's always a few exceptions out on the left end.
M
Matt_93
Today, 10:32 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.76K)
@Tom850870 This is exactly right, and I think it is why SPG is often available as a value. First, because people talk about the death of retail at the hands of e-commerce as if this hasn't been an open Chicken Little topic for three decades. We are in the end stages of that, not the beginning. Second, is just laziness. It's easy for people to say "malls are dead" but miss the nuance that you are talking about. The higher-end shopping venues that are often like destinations are doing fine or better. The SPG outlet near me is consistently packed.
Tom850870 profile picture
Tom850870
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (2.85K)
@Matt_93

Yeah, there's a difference between shopping for socks (which you do at Target and Azon these days), and an upscale destination hang. SPG malls are more like entertainment. Probably mankind could do without a single product their stores carry, it's all just experience and consumption, the socialist's nightmare, I suppose.

Personally, I've never even set foot in a mall like that, doubt I ever will, but they didn't build them to serve aged hippies. I will take the dividends, a core holding since the market bestowed gifts last fall.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:03 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.4K)
Thanks for stopping by and reading. If you enjoyed the article feel free to like and give me a follow for more content. Also let me know in the comments some of your favorite REITs and which ones you’ve been buying lately or hold. Happy investing 📈
