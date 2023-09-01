Elastic Earnings: Growth Hurdles And Valuation Concerns
Summary
- Elastic's stock has not recovered like its peers since the Covid pandemic, but it jumped after Q1 2024 results.
- Elastic is a data analytics company that leverages search technology to extract insights from data.
- Elastic's revenue growth rates are below 20% CAGR, and it faces competition and risks in the IT sector.
- I do much more than just articles at Deep Value Returns: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is a stock that hasn't recovered since its Covid heydays even as many of its peers have now started to recover. In fact, in the past year, Elastic has underperformed its peers, as you can see below.
Elastic had been left for dead. However, it appears that now is Elastic's time once again, as on the back of its fiscal Q1 2024 results, the stock jumped higher as investors saluted its upward revised guidance.
However, as I unpick these results, despite recognizing that the stock is up significantly premarket, I struggle to get bullish on this company that is still priced at more than 60x this year's EPS.
Why Elastic? Why Now?
Elastic is a data analytics company that leverages search technology to help organizations extract valuable insights from vast amounts of data, providing Search, Observability, and Security, all designed to facilitate rapid information retrieval.
At its core, Elastic's platform is underpinned by the Elastic Stack, a product that allows for the ingestion of data from any source, searching, analyzing, and visualizing it. Elasticsearch, a highly scalable search engine, and Kibana, a unified user interface, are key components.
Elastic excels in handling large datasets and accommodating various data types. The example I often provide is that Elastic's platform is as content to ingest "always-on" data from Twitter as it is from a rigid Excel spreadsheet.
Moving on, this quarter requires some interpretation. On the one hand, Elastic Cloud, a crucial segment of their offerings, exhibited remarkable growth with a 24% y/y increase. This allowed Elastic to point out the value they are providing customers.
On the other hand, to a large extent, this is simply cannibalizing their legacy on-premise offering. It's a bit like taking from the left pocket and adding to the right pocket and saying, "look how much bigger this right pocket now looks". At the end of the day, its growth rates aren't what they used to be.
Revenue Growth Rates Below 20% CAGR
In the past year, we've heard from countless IT and software companies noting customers' proclivity towards consolidating their workloads onto just one platform.
Here's a quote from the earnings call highlighting just that,
... [a] distinct trend in our business is the continued push by customers to consolidate onto the Elastic platform for multiple use cases. In Q1, customers continued to make large multi-year commitments as they sought ways to lower their total spend without sacrificing innovation by bringing more workloads from other incumbent solutions onto Elastic.
Customers are eager to optimize costs without sacrificing innovation. This trend highlighted Elastic's competitive strengths in core areas such as search, log analytics, and security analytics. Customers appreciated the ease of use, scalability, and advanced features offered by Elastic for observability, search, and security and thereby continue to reach out to Elastic.
This allowed Elastic to upwards revise its fiscal 2024 revenues. Slightly. All that being said, where Elastic's results truly shined was its improvements to its bottom line.
Profitability Profile Jumps Higher
Similarly, Elastic upwards revised its underlying profitability for fiscal 2024. At the high end, Elastic now expects as much as $1.11 of non-GAAP EPS compared with $1.06 of EPS at the high end it previously guided for together with its prior results.
This means that we are just one quarter into its fiscal year and its non-GAAP EPS has improved nearly 5% relative to investors' expectations as they headed into this earnings print.
This puts the stock priced at 64x this year's non-GAAP EPS. Despite Elastic increasing its non-GAAP EPS estimate, together with investors saluting this set of results plus the stock jumping by 14% pre-market, I simply don't believe that this is a reasonable valuation when all is said and done. Why?
Not only because its valuation is stretched for what it offers, but also because we should be mindful of risks to its operations.
The Sector is Under Pressure
Elastic's sector is under pressure. Elastic operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing market. Elastic's top two competitors are Splunk (SPLK) and Datadog (DDOG). Splunk is a well-established player in the observability and security analytics space, offering a robust platform for monitoring, analyzing, and visualizing machine-generated data. With a broad customer base and a strong brand presence, Splunk competes directly with Elastic in delivering real-time insights and solutions for IT, security, and business operations.
Datadog, on the other hand, specializes in cloud-scale monitoring and analytics, providing a unified platform for observability and application performance management. It excels in offering comprehensive visibility into cloud-native environments and containerized applications, making it a formidable competitor in the modern application monitoring and troubleshooting arena.
Both Splunk and Datadog pose significant challenges to Elastic, especially in the context of observability and security solutions. What's more, in my opinion, both these peers are growing at a pace that is significantly lower than they had been historically, once again echoing that the sector is not as vibrant as it once was.
The Bottom Line
The stock is soaring in the premarket following its fiscal Q1 2024 results and an upwardly revised guidance, however, I find it challenging to feel bullish about the company, especially considering its current valuation, which is valued at +60x this year's EPS.
Further, the company's revenue growth rates are now below 20% CAGR, and its recent success seems to stem partially from cannibalizing its legacy on-premise offering rather than substantial organic growth.
Moreover, Elastic faces several risks, including dependence on the growth of its Elastic Cloud offerings, competition from established and emerging rivals like Splunk and Datadog, plus a soft macro environment in the IT space.
Despite its recent stock price jump and improved profitability, Elastic's current valuation appears stretched considering these risks. I'll pass on this for now.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)