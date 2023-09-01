Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apartment Income REIT: A Good Pick In An Attractive Sector

Dividend Hiker profile picture
Dividend Hiker
6 Followers

Summary

  • AIRC is a good pick in the residential REIT sector, with a high forward dividend yield and expected robust FFO growth in 2023.
  • The company focuses on high-quality apartments with affluent residents and has a low number of delinquencies.
  • It pursues both internal and external growth strategies and has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity.

Wohngebiet mit modernen Mehrfamilienhäusern

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Many home renters aspire to become homeowners, but with rising mortgage rates due to elevated interest rates and high inflation, this goal is hard to attain for many of them.

This and the

This article was written by

Dividend Hiker profile picture
Dividend Hiker
6 Followers
I'm in my forties, and ever since my study of mathematics and mathematical economics, I've been on a journey towards financial freedom and affluence. So my experience in investing dates back more than 20 years.My approach is mainly value oriented, with a fondness for dividends and dividend growth and a mostly long-term horizon. However, I also try to seize other opportunities that the market presents to me.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AIRC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.