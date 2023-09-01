Marina113

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) may have found more focus after its divestiture of IVECO. The agriculture market has been strong over the past couple of years, and many companies, including CNH Industrial, have handsomely benefitted. The company has improved its gross, operating, and EBITDA margins since 2021. The next decade could be much brighter for the long-suffering shareholders if it can sustain this momentum.

The Italian Agnelli family controls 27% of the share count but has 42.8% voting power through its Exor N.V. holding company. Blackrock and Harris Associates L.P. are other significant investors in this company. The family, Blackrock, and Harris Associates may finally pressure management to turn things around. The stock looks fully valued at current levels. The company faces stiff competition, and the agriculture market could turn at any time. The company's inventory costs have increased, which may further pressure margins if sales deteriorate. Due to these reasons, I rate it a hold.

The past two years have been great

The company and the rest of its peers in the agriculture and construction equipment industry have done well, given the rebound in prices in the agricultural sector. The company has grown its quarterly revenue by a double-digit average since March 2022. Its gross margins have been above 20% and its operating margin above 11.5% since then (Exhibit 1). The company's EBITDA margins have averaged 13.1% since December 2020, far more significant than its annual average of 9.5% over the past decade. I am cautiously optimistic that this may be the beginning of something positive for the company regarding its long-term profitability. However, demand could falter in the agricultural sector, leading to excess inventory, lower sales, and margins. Besides, the company faces tough competition from Caterpillar (CAT), John Deere (DE), and others, which could pressure the company.

Exhibit 1:

CNH Industrial Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company's margins lag that of Caterpillar and John Deere. The company's gross and operating margins are about 700 basis points lower than those of Caterpillar and John Deere (Exhibits 2 & 3). In the most recent quarter, CNH Industrial registered 24.6% and 13.4% gross and operating margins, respectively. Similarly, the company's EBITDA margins for the June 2023 quarter were 860 to 1100 basis points lower than those of Caterpillar and John Deere (Exhibit 4).

Exhibit 2:

CNHI, CAT, DE, AGCO, TTC, KUBTY Gross Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 3:

CNHI, CAT, DE, AGCO, TTC, KUBTY Operating Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 4:

CNHI, CAT, DE, AGCO, TTC, KUBTY EBITDA Margins (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company's inventory costs have increased substantially

The company is carrying high inventory levels and is assuming it can sell it. The company's inventory has seen a substantial increase in the June 2023 quarter, and it now carries $6.3 billion in inventory (Exhibit 5). This amounts to 123 days of sales, its second-highest number after the pandemic year of 2020. To put things in perspective, the company carried $4.7 billion in inventory at the end of FY 2022. The company has substantially increased its inventory in the March and June quarter. This is a worrying sign.

Exhibit 5:

CNH Industrials Inventory Costs (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

High inventory and lower cash flows may be to blame for the stock's performance this year

The inventory and account receivables increase has led to a substantial drop in operating cash flow. The company ended up using cash in its operations instead of generating it. The company used cash in its operations to $701 million in the March quarter and $139 million in the June quarter. Although there may be a significant seasonal component to this cash burn situation, the company should be able to substantially reduce its accounts receivables amount in the coming quarters and thus boost its cash flows. The management seems confident about the demand environment, but I am concerned there may be a price to pay for carrying so much inventory.

The stock has dropped 16% over the past six months, while Caterpillar gained 17% and John Deere lost 1.4% over the same period. Caterpillar has a vast construction equipment business and may benefit from the substantial spending on infrastructure and near-shoring efforts reviving manufacturing in the U.S.

Over the past year, CNH Industrial has kept pace with John Deere, returning 12.6% while lagging behind AGCO Corporation (AGCO), The Toro Company (TTC), and Caterpillar. The best performer in this group is Caterpillar, returning 52% (Exhibit 6). Caterpillar and John Deere have the brand recognition, marketing heft, and fiscal strength to outsmart competitors. Over the long term, the stock has gone nowhere, and investors have lost ground in owning it. Although the company has performed well over the past three years, returning 82%, the stock has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 Index over ten years (Exhibit 7).

Exhibit 6:

Price Performance of CNHI, CAT, DE, AGCO, KUBTY, TTC Over the Past Year. (Seeking Alpha)

Exhibit 7:

CNH Industrial 10-Year Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Dividends, Buybacks, and Debt

The stock offers a 2.8% yield with a low payout of 23%. The dividend has grown at an 18% CAGR over the past five years. If the company can sustain its margins, it can continue growing its dividend. The company has not done much share buybacks, spending $362 million on buybacks since March 2022. There haven't been any buybacks besides these over the past decade. I am optimistic the company has gained more focus over the past few years and thus can improve its financial performance, dividends, and buybacks. The company carries a net debt (after cash) of $1.86 billion. The company has reduced its total debt from $7.3 billion in December 2020 to $4.6 billion in June 2023 (Exhibit 8).

Exhibit 8:

CNH Industrial Debt (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Valuation

The stock is fully valued on a relative basis, as measured by the EV-to-EBITDA multiple (Exhibit 9). It trades at a 12.4x forward EBITDA compared to 11.8x for Caterpillar and 12.8x for John Deere. AGCO Corporation traders at a miserly 5.6x forward EV to EBITDA ratio, something to be investigated in the future as to why this firm trades at a massive discount to its peers. A discounted cash flow model per share equity value at $18 (Exhibit 10). This model assumes a revenue growth rate of 3%, a reasonable assumption, a free cash flow margin of 4.3%, its average over the past decade, and a discount rate of 7%. The company's free cash flow has shown much variability, which may justify its low valuation. The company trades at a forward GAAP PE of 7.7x, compared to the sector median of 20x-Caterpillar traders at a forward PE of 14.9x.

Exhibit 9:

CNHI, CAT, DE, AGCO, TTC, KUBTY EV-to-EBITDA Ratio (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Exhibit 10:

CNH Industrial Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

CNH Industrial looks fully valued when comparing its EV-to-EBITDA multiple to a group in the industrial sector. Comparing companies using EBITDA multiple may be a fair way to assess the valuation of similar companies since it is devoid of the noise from financing activities that infiltrate earnings per share multiples. The company's long-term performance has been disappointing, with a total return of 24% over the past decade. The company has become more focused on its agricultural equipment business and is investing heavily in precision agriculture. The software enabling precision agriculture may be sticky, and customers trained on a manufacturer's software may be reluctant to move to a competitor. But every other company in the agriculture equipment company is investing heavily in precision agriculture and automation. The competition is stiff, and the company has shown uneven performance over the years. For these reasons, new investors should wait for a much lower and more compelling valuation before buying. Existing investors may be better off holding the stock for the dividend and opportunistically adding to their holdings at a lower price.