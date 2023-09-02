Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD: The First Acquisition For The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio Is A Strategic Buy

Summary

  • I have started to build The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio and will transparently document each acquisition over the coming months.
  • This dividend-income-oriented investment portfolio has the objective of helping you generate extra income in the form of dividends while increasing this amount annually.
  • I will explain in greater detail why the first acquisition for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio has been a strategic buy and how it helps to implement my investment approach.

Business People meeting Planning Strategy Analysis Concept laptop meeting with technology

ridvan_celik

Investment Thesis

Imagine the benefits as an investor when building a dividend-income investment portfolio with a reduced risk level that helps you generate extra income (which can help you cover your monthly expenses or be used to reinvest) and to

This article was written by

I specialize in constructing investment portfolios aimed at generating additional income through dividends. My focus lies on identifying companies with significant competitive advantages and strong financials that can provide you with an attractive Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth, thus enabling you to augment your dividend income annually. By combining high Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth companies, you can gradually reduce your dependence on the broader stock market fluctuations.I also assist you in achieving a well-diversified portfolio across various sectors and industries. This diversification strategy aims to minimize portfolio volatility and mitigate risk. I also suggest incorporating companies with a low Beta Factor, which further contributes to reducing the overall risk level of your investment portfolio. My suggested investment portfolios commonly consist of a blend of ETFs and individual companies, emphasizing broad diversification and risk reduction.The selection process for high dividend yield and dividend growth companies within the investment portfolio is meticulously curated. I prioritize the pursuit of total return, encompassing both capital gains and dividends, rather than solely focusing on dividends in isolation. This approach ensures that your portfolio is designed to maximize returns while considering the full spectrum of potential income sources. By leveraging my expertise, you can benefit from a well-crafted investment portfolio that aims to generate extra income through dividends, while reducing risk through diversification, and prioritizing total return.

Comments (6)

g
glinsight
Today, 1:49 PM
Comments (2.73K)
I agree with starting a portfolio with an ETF, and SCHD is a fine choice. I favor total return over dividends, even in retirement, though both in one package, like SCHD, could be the best of both worlds. I look forward to seeing how your portfolio develops, and particularly seeing how it compares to SCHD alone, or even to the S&P500, in total return.
Mr. Gumbo profile picture
Mr. Gumbo
Today, 1:38 PM
Comments (1.11K)
I love schd, hoping its strategy keeps its strength in the future
amegalo profile picture
amegalo
Today, 1:34 PM
Comments (3.59K)
I agree nice choice. Try to evaluate HDV. You may like it well enough to add it as well.
D
Dutch Holland
Today, 1:33 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3)
I look forward to this! I have tried to build the same sort of portfolio using buys I gleaned from your previous articles here on Seeking Alpha about dividend growth and income. Thanks.
w
wdchil
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (5.83K)
SCHD is my second largest equity (after the mutual fund VDIGX). I have carefully looked at their algorithm for reconstitution and rebalancing and it seems very good. Because the holdings are in the "value" category on average SCHD has lagged other indices like QQQ so far this year. But in the event of a "PE compression" of QQQ, SCHD may look much better. In the case of SCHD, poor recent performance is likely an indicator of value.

As a note, there are other decent dividend ETFs that compete with SCHD. What makes this one stand out is a better designed algorithm for selecting, weighting, and rebalancing compared to some of the older ones.

WD
m
mpatt76
Today, 1:30 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (753)
Great choice
