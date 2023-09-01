Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Eurozone's Summer Tourist Boom Should Give Way To A Significant Slowdown

Summary

  • The third quarter may still be saved by tourism in the eurozone, but the latest data points to a more pronounced slowdown in the coming months.
  • Inflation is falling, but a last interest rate hike in September is not yet off the table.
  • The European Central Bank will be hesitant to loosen significantly in 2024, limiting the scope for a bond market rally.

Euro symbol in Frankfurt

Karl-Friedrich Hohl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

By Peter Vanden Houte

Business sentiment in contraction territory

In spite of heatwaves and wildfires, the tourist season seems to have been strong in Europe. It has continued to support growth in the third quarter

