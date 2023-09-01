IXP: Google Is Looking Cheap
Summary
- IXP is heavily influenced by tech companies, particularly Google, which makes up around 30% of the fund.
- While there are other familiar tech names in IXP, such as Tencent and Meta, Google is probably the more attractive investment option.
- We'd consider buying Google directly instead of investing in the IXP ETF due to its high expense ratio and concentrated allocations.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) is dictated heavily by a lot of tech companies, but in particular there is a heavy skew towards Alphabet (Google (GOOG)) at around 30%. The good news for IXP investors is that Google may be cheap, and IXP could gain on that. However, the other holdings in IXP are a little less interesting to us. We'd consider, especially given the skew already present, just buying Google instead. We've complained in the past about the skew in IXP and the fact that much like other ETFs focused on the US, the massive gravity around tech just means most ETFs including IXP are meaningfully tech exposed.
IXP Breakdown
Let's begin with a simple breakdown of IXP by its top holdings. Since there is a lot of skew in terms of the size of the allocations, it is pretty informative.
There are a lot of familiar tech names. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Meta (META) and also Google with exposure to both classes of shares. We don't love Tencent. Despite the quality of its holdings, we are always worried about China. Meta is also a mixed bag and a little concerning as it deals with real obsolescence risk which is becoming evident again in social media. While Meta is at least somewhere with some of its properties, we'd rather just stay away from binary issues involved in Meta.
Google is more of an attractive situation. The stock has repriced meaningfully this year. We believe this is a combination of continued growth despite headwinds in advertising, where now the economic environment might favour a resumption of more robust growth, as well as exposure to AI. Google is getting about as much credit as Microsoft (MSFT) although it has not made as large of a splash as of now in the AI space, but we think its chances are good in terms of monetising AI which is going to be a pretty large pie with a lot of different markets. There will be headline challenges, especially around the legalities, but ultimately the development of AI is not something that can be stopped, and there are major stakeholders, including Western governments, that are going to want customers on their side of the pond to come up with powerful AI first.
Some of the reason Google has repriced more that MSFT is also the greater exposure to advertising-related businesses, which are very discretionary and very cyclical, despite Google's dominant position in terms of providing real estate for ads and visibility. The fears have been assuaged repeatedly by evident resilience, but also finally what appears to be the end of rate hikes. Jobs data seems to be giving an important leading indicator about the inflation situation, and the info seems to be pointing to greater dovishness in the FOMC.
Bottom Line
IXP overall has a pretty high expense ratio at around 0.42%, despite quite lazily being exposed almost 30% to just Google. The PE comprehensively is around 20x, where Google's individual stock PE is around 24x. While diversification is nice, you can do it yourself in other markets than just tech, which IXP is quite focused on, and you can do it for much lower custody fees than 0.42%. Also, IXP has some exposures that are a little more mixed, even if they do come at slightly lower multiples than Google. Ultimately, we think that investors in IXP are probably better off going for the specific Google bet than paying for the management of the IXP ETF, and should start looking into the Google investment case which anyway drives the plurality of the IXP's performance.
Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments