Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CNRG: Both A 'Do Good' And A 'Do Well' Strategy

Sep. 01, 2023 6:20 AM ETSPDR® Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)
Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
600 Followers

Summary

  • Clean energy surpassed coal in electricity generation in the US in 2022.
  • Clean energy stocks have been underperforming, but this could be a good entry point for long-term investors.
  • Research shows that green stocks outperform brown stocks, making them a promising investment option.
  • Clean energy stocks are cheaper than the market in general while the expected earnings growth is bigger.

Clean renewable energy concept

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Clean energy is on the rise. Electricity generated from renewable clean energy sources - wind, hydro, solar, geothermal and biomass - surpassed coal for the first time ever in the US in 2022 according to the US Energy Information Administration.

This article was written by

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
600 Followers
Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CNRG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.