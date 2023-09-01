praetorianphoto

Investment thesis

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) is one of the major beneficiaries of the semiconductor industry boom, which we have seen over the recent decades. The stock price appreciated more than nine thousand percent since the company went public almost 30 years ago.

Seeking Alpha

My valuation analysis suggests the stock is still undervalued with double-digit upside potential. The company has demonstrated stellar financial performance over the past decade with wide profitability metrics. While the business currently faces temporary headwinds due to the challenging environment, I like KLAC's long-term prospects and its heavy investments in R&D. The management is strong in balancing fueling growth and keeping shareholders happy with consistent buybacks and dividend payouts. Despite the forward yield not worthy of 1%, the dividend growth history is stellar making it an attractive choice for dividend growth investors. All in all, I assign the stock a "Buy" rating.

Company information

KLA Corporation is a supplier of semiconductor-related equipment and services. This includes chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review, metrology solutions, lithography software, and other offerings.

The company's fiscal year ends on June 30. The business is organized into three segments: "Semiconductor Process Control", "Specialty Semiconductor Process", and "PCB, Display & Component Inspection". Semiconductor Process Control is by far the largest segment, representing almost 89% of the total revenue. According to the latest 10-K report, the company generates about 88% of its total sales outside North America.

KLAC's latest 10-K report

Financials

The company's financial performance has been stellar over the past decade. Revenue compounded at 15% annually, which is impressive.

Author's calculations

Profitability metrics over the past ten years have been impressive too. The gross margin has been stable and dancing around 60%. That enabled the company to invest heavily in innovation, with an R&D to revenue ratio being consistently above 10%. I like this management's focus on innovation because it will highly likely build sustainable long-term value for shareholders. As a result of the business scaling up, the operating margin has expanded from 26% to 38%. The free cash flow [FCF] margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] has consistently been in high double digits with a ten-year average of above 18%.

Data by YCharts

Having a strong FCF margin enabled the company to build a solid financial position. Leverage might seem high, but I am comfortable with this substantial level of debt due to the wide operating margin, meaning an above 13-covered ratio. Short-term liquidity is also in good shape. I like how the management balances between fueling growth, maintaining a healthy balance sheet, and keeping shareholders happy with consistent stock buybacks and dividend payouts. While the 1% forward dividend yield does not look worth mentioning, the company demonstrates impressive dividend growth with the last five years' CAGR at 14%.

Seeking Alpha

KLAC's latest quarterly earnings were released on July 27, when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue declined 5% YoY due to macro factors outside of the management's control, which includes the soft demand from the end markets. Given the current challenging macro environment of high interest rates across developed economies, I expect that few upcoming earnings will be challenging for the industry. This will weigh on the profitability metrics in the near term, but KLAC's margins are wide enough to weather this storm. While revenue has declined, the operating margin is still at 35% meaning a solid margin of safety for the company.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled for October 26. Consensus estimates expect quarterly revenue to decline 14% YoY. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line and decline YoY from $7.06 to $5.38.

Seeking Alpha

While the near-term prospects look cloudy, these challenges are temporary and not secular. Over the long term, the company is one of the major beneficiaries of the AI boom. The semiconductor industry is expected to compound at 12.2% up to 2029, which is a solid tailwind for KLAC. The company's stellar profitability metrics and heavy investments in innovation make it well-positioned to be in line with the overall semiconductor market growth. I am confident about the company's strong market position due to two major factors. First, the company has a broad portfolio of offerings to its customers, making it a strong and trusted partner for the largest semiconductor companies. Second, the company's wide profitability metrics enable it to reinvest in innovation, which is crucial in a highly technological industry like semiconductors. In its 10-K report, KLAC names Applied Materials (AMAT) and ASML (ASML) as its primary competitors. To me, profitability metrics comparison is the best way to understand which of the companies is the most efficient.

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, KLAC outperforms both of its major competitors across the board. To add context, I would like to underline that KLAC is a much smaller company than AMAT and ASML from a revenue perspective. That said, KLAC has more upside potential for profitability metrics expansion as the business scales up.

Valuation

The stock outperforms the broader market this year with a 33% year-to-date rally. Seeking Alpha Quant assigs KLAC a low "D" valuation grade due to its high multiples compared to the sector median and historical averages. That said, the stock is overvalued from the valuation ratios perspective.

Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, the company's financial performance is still expanding notably; therefore, let me simulate the discounted cash flow [DCF] model. Due to the company's stellar profitability and wide FCF margin, I use an 8% WACC for discounting. I have revenue consensus estimates available up to FY 2028 and project a long-term 10% CAGR for the years beyond. For the FCF margin, I use the last five years' average, which is 18.4%, and expect it to expand by 50 basis points as the business continues scaling up.

Author's calculations

According to my calculations, the stock is about 14% undervalued, which looks attractive. Also, let's not forget that the company pays dividends. Despite it offering a modest 1% forward dividend yield, the dividend growth rate is massive. From the dividend discount model [DDM] perspective, the stock also looks attractive if I implement an FY 2025 dividend consensus estimate of $5.90 and a conservative 7% growth rate.

Author's calculations

Based on the DDM formula, the stock's fair price is $590, which indicates about 18% undervaluation. To conclude, the stock is attractively valued with double-digit upside potential in the next twelve months perspective.

Risks to consider

The company generates more than a quarter of its total revenue in China. That means KLAC faces substantial geopolitical risks related to tensions between the U.S. and China. The company has already faced a ban on exporting some of its products to China. KLAC estimates that due to these sanctions, about $900 million of sales to China will be lost annually and this is significant. While these unfavorable news were already absorbed by the stock price, there is still a substantial risk that the remaining part of sales in China might also suffer.

Generating almost 90% of its sales outside North America also means the company faces significant foreign exchange and international trade risks. Unfavorable fluctuations in foreign exchange rates might significantly undermine the company's earnings. Changes to international trade regulations and tariffs can also potentially big a big disruptor to the company's operations.

Bottom line

To conclude, KLAC's attractive valuation and robust dividend growth make it a "Buy" for long-term investors. I have high conviction about the accuracy of my fair value estimations because I am confident in the underlying assumptions. They look conservative, considering the company's stellar financial performance over the long term. KLAC operates as one of the leaders in an industry that is expected to compound at double digits over the long term. It is important to underline that KLAC demonstrates substantially higher profitability metrics compared to its larger competitors, making it well-positioned to outperform over the long term.