Zeta Global: Still Not Enough Growth To Excite Investors

Sep. 01, 2023 6:52 AM ETZeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)
Individual Trader
17.65K Followers

Summary

  • Zeta Global provides AI tools for marketers to improve customer targeting and sales.
  • The company's AI technology must continually improve to stay ahead of competitors.
  • Zeta's profitability remains a concern, with negative net earnings and potential dilution of shares going forward.

Intro

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is a young software outfit based out of New York that provides companies (marketers) the tools necessary to both retain and grow their customer bases significantly. This is achieved through Zeta's robust AI platform where

