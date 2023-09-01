Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

B2Gold: Oversold, Undervalued, And In Growth Mode Again

Sep. 01, 2023 7:15 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG), BTO:CA1 Comment
SomaBull profile picture
SomaBull
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • B2Gold has faced challenges including increasing jurisdictional risk in Mali and a lack of near-term growth prospects.
  • The company's AISC has progressively increased, impacting its performance in the sector.
  • B2Gold's acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver and the development of the Back River project offer potential for growth and improved financial strength.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Gold Edge get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Ore trucks in an open-pit mine

robas

For the last three years, there were a few issues with B2Gold (NYSE:BTG), mainly:

  1. Already elevated jurisdictional risk was increasing because of its Fekola mine in Mali.
  2. The company's growth had plateaued, as output was flat to slightly declining after

Click here if you are interested in becoming a member of The Gold Edge?

This article was written by

SomaBull profile picture
SomaBull
10.65K Followers

I’m a private investor with a strong track record of outperformance, and also currently work as a research consultant for high-net-worth clients who invest in the precious metals sector.

My focus was mostly on Tech/Internet when I started investing, but almost 20 years ago I became extremely interested in the gold and silver sector as I anticipated a major bull run.

I’ve been doing in-depth research on gold and silver miners since then. I'm familiar with their stories, their stock patterns, their highs and lows, their operations/projects, their successes and failures, their management teams and turnover at the top, and all other facets of these precious metal companies.

This sector is my singular focus as I expect a massive bull market will unfold. These mining stocks are the cheapest they have been in over a decade, some in fact, are near multi-decade lows as they are oversold and significantly undervalued. I expect strong appreciation in these mining stocks as the bull market in gold and silver recommences.

I believe in buying value, and not chasing the next hot stock. I use several basic investing principles, the main one being buying the balance sheet. I wait for opportunities to present themselves and then establish positions. I believe in doing your homework, and I have a very research intensive focus.

*Disclaimer* I am not a Certified Financial Advisor. My research and articles should not be interpreted as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security at any time. The accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information posted in my articles is not guaranteed. Do not rely on any statement that I make in my articles. All readers and subscribers should always conduct their own research and should consult a professional financial advisor when it comes to making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Jerry Antonies
Today, 7:50 AM
Premium
Comments (141)
Great article, gets all the points across. Investors in mining companies have to understand- “no guts no glory “ . This is a very risk business not for everyone. You could invest in electric and water stocks and get a good dividend, sleep at night. But you will never ever get rich. Your choice!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.