Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Korean Activity Data Point To A Cloudy Q3

Sep. 01, 2023 8:00 AM ETEWY, FLKR, KORU
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • According to recent industrial production, exports, and survey data, domestic demand will slow further, while a mediocre recovery is expected for exports.
  • Government support to boost domestic demand will buffer the sharp contraction in consumption.
  • Bank of Korea's policy priority will shift from inflation to growth with external and internal growth conditions deteriorating further.

South Korean flag background on white

flowgraph/iStock via Getty Images

By Min Joo Kang, Senior Economist, South Korea and Japan

Exports continued to fall in August

Exports declined by -8.4% year-on-year in August (vs -16.4% in July and a market consensus of -11.8%), extending its decline trend for 11 months. However, imports fell -22.8%, even faster than

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.18K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.