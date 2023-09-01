Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

STEO And Tight Oil Update, August 2023

Sep. 01, 2023 8:00 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO
Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.6K Followers

Summary

  • The EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook was revised higher in August compared to July.
  • World C+C output is expected to decrease in the second and third quarters of 2023 and then increase over the next 5 quarters.
  • The STEO expects flat tight oil output from Sept 2023 to March 2024, with a fairly rapid increase after April 2024 until December 2024, assuming that conventional onshore L48 output remains relatively stable.

Oil pumps at the horizon.

Torsten Asmus

A guest post by D Coyne

The EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) was published in early August. The chart below estimates World C+C by using the STEO forecast combined with past data from the EIA on World

This article was written by

Ron Patterson and Guests profile picture
Ron Patterson and Guests
1.6K Followers
Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.