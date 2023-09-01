Appropriately Restrictive
Summary
- Modest declines in major market averages in August, but September expected to surprise to the upside.
- Fed President Bostic suggests current monetary policy is appropriately restrictive, supported by low inflation.
- Consumer spending remains resilient, with strong monthly gain in July, reinforcing argument for Fed to hold steady on rate hikes.
We finished the month of August with modest declines of around 2% for each of the major market averages. As we begin what has historically been the worst performing month of the year, investors will debate whether the pause to refresh the uptrend has ended or the August decline was just a preview of what's to come. I think September will surprise to the upside, as investors become more optimistic about the end of the rate-hike cycle, a return to positive earnings growth, and a soft landing ahead.
It seems that Fed President Raphael Bostic concurs with my first assertion, stating yesterday that the Fed should avoid overtightening monetary policy and risk stalling the expansion. He indicated that current policy is "appropriately restrictive." I think that is spot on given that the Fed's preferred measure of inflation realized its smallest back-to-back increase in more than two years. The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose just 0.2% in July for the second month in a row. The annualized rate inched up from 4.1% to 4.2%, due to a more difficult year-over-year comparison, but that comes as no surprise. The decline moving forward will take more time, but the disinflationary trend is intact.
Despite the drop in inflation, consumer spending continued to be resilient to start the third quarter. I cautioned investors not to worry about the sluggish retail sales numbers over the past few months, because the categories included are primarily goods related, except for bars and restaurants. Consumers have emphasized spending on services. Instead, focus on the all-encompassing personal spending numbers, which we received yesterday for the month of July from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. That report showed spending rose 0.8%, which was the strongest monthly gain in six months, reflecting strength in both goods and services. The increase was 0.6% on an inflation-adjusted basis.
The beauty of this data is that it reflects economic strength in the face of continued disinflation. That's the stuff soft landings are made of, and it reinforces the argument that the Fed can hold steady at its September meeting, concluding its rate-hike cycle. That is why the 2-year Treasury yield is falling back below 5%.
It would not surprise me to see earnings estimates come down for the current quarter until the end of September. That is par for the course. I am focusing on the consensus estimates for the fourth quarter and 2024, because those are the figures that the market will surf moving forward. I expect they will inch higher, which is why we have seen the major market averages begin to recover over the past week.
