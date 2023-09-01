Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Axsome: Beyond The Numbers - Q2 Earnings Sparkle And A Pipeline Full Of Promise

Sep. 01, 2023
BiotechValley Insights
Summary

  • Q2 2023 earnings update shows higher than expected revenues, leading to an elevated full-year 2023 revenue forecast.
  • Axsome Therapeutics plans to expand its sales force and utilize digital marketing strategies to reach more physicians and drive growth.
  • Solriamfetol presents label expansion opportunities in narcolepsy, binge-eating disorder, and shift work disorder, signaling promising revenue streams for Axsome by 2025.
  • We reiterate our buy rating moving into 2024.

Senior woman having in-home consultation with nurse

Reason for the update: Q2 2023 earnings update, reiterating a buy rating

Q2 2023 Earnings Update

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) recently unveiled its Q2 2023 financial results on August 7th, reporting impressive top-line revenues of $46.7M, which is higher than

BiotechValley Insights
Comments

liegh aulper profile picture
liegh aulper
Today, 10:06 AM
Premium
Comments (1.92K)
word on the street is they are having problems collecting their receivables, and the financials statements seem to be backing that up
L
LongviewInvestor
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (385)
Thanks for the article,

I started a position in AXSM in early 21' in the 70's and went all in when it hit lows in the 20's late that year. While it has been a rollercoaster ride, the management team has consistently guided the firm in the right direction. This is not a one trick pony pharmaco. The fact is given AXSM's deep and maturing pipeline, even if one or two of their multiple candidates were to fail, investors would still be rewarded for some time to come. Long on AXSM.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
