Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Treading On Thin Ice

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.88K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is in a precarious position due to its high valuation on the back of generative AI hype.
  • While demand for hardware has surged, the impact of AI on software is yet to really be felt. This may come in time, but investors risk being disappointed.
  • Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform aims to capitalize on the potential of LLMs, but the company does not appear to be investing in anticipation of a growth surge.

Digital Mind. Brain Artificial Intelligence Concept

BlackJack3D

While Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock had a strong start to the year, the share price has been fairly stagnant in recent months. Palantir's valuation is far higher than warranted by the company's current performance due to an

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.88K Followers
Richard Durant is the leader of Narweena, an asset manager focused on finding market dislocations that are the result of a poor understanding of a businesses long-term prospects. Narweena believes that excess risk adjusted returns can be achieved by identifying businesses with secular growth opportunities in markets with barriers to entry. Narweena’s research process is focused on company and industry fundamentals with the goal of uncovering unique insights. Narweena has a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon, in pursuit of stocks that are deeply undervalued. Coverage tilts towards smaller cap stocks and markets where competitive advantages are not obvious.Investments are driven by a belief that an aging population with low population growth and stagnating productivity growth will create a different opportunity set to what has worked in the past. Many industries are likely to face stagnation or secular decline, which counter-intuitively may improve business performance if competition decreases. Conversely, other businesses are likely to face rising costs and diseconomies of scale. In addition, economies are becoming increasingly dominated by asset light businesses, and the need for infrastructure investments is declining over time. As a result, a large pool of capital is chasing a limited set of investment opportunities, which is driving up asset prices and compressing risk premia over time.Durant has undergraduate degrees in engineering and finance from the University of Adelaide (Honors) and an MBA from Nanyang Technological University (Dean’s Honors List). He has also passed the CFA exams.Durant also publishes musings on technology and its long-term impact on economic development on Substack (http://richarddurant.substack.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

Fantasee_Investor profile picture
Fantasee_Investor
Today, 10:54 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (451)
AI ain’t what it used to be. I think LLM has made AI (Artificial Intelligence) an obsolete term now.
The phenomenon is better described as DI (digitized intelligence).

Just wanted to let everybody know 😂
z
zelhar
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (339)
I still don't understand who uses AIP and other products and what are their benefits....
B
Birnso
Today, 10:33 AM
Premium
Comments (79)
The rewards from investing in Palantir are enormous if and when the AI revolution pans out.
H
Happy Jack
Today, 10:24 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (516)
Well written article thanks. The cultists will now rip you to shreds.
C
Cdoctator
Today, 10:15 AM
Premium
Comments (182)
I remembered late last year, there were a lot bearish articles on nvidia when it was trading at 130. I wonder how those authors are doing.
Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
Today, 10:04 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (367)
PLTR's business continues to grow
TAM is about to expand exponentially
Insider selling has decreased
GAAP profitability
Strong cash flow with top-line and bottom-line growth in both QoQ and YoY
Company is projecting increases in adjusted income from operations, gross revenues & FCF
$1B stock buyback
Potential S&P 500 Index inclusion
FCF+
SBC declining
Revenues rising
Earnings rising
Strong balance sheet
No debt

nope, you are right, move along, nothing to see here...! 😎
E
Edoo
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (65)
I like PLTR articles frequency..we have several other companies for which shoudl be worth it to write some words (e.g., EH) and again again against and pro PLTR.. We all know the PLTR is the new TESLA, we just need to wait 10 years. Please, stop other article..
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 9:45 AM
Premium
Comments (967)
Cathie Wood just loaded $10 million in PLTR yesterday, I think I'll go with her but thanks ))
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.