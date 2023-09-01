naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

"A ratchet (occasionally spelled rachet) is a mechanical device that allows continuous linear or rotary motion in only one direction while preventing motion in the opposite direction. Ratchets are widely used in machinery and tools." (Wikipedia)

Introduction

"Last week from Aug 21 (Monday) to Aug 25 (Friday) was not a typical week: It was really looks like a "punchball" market, showing 1) Monday (Aug 21) positive +0.69, 2) Tuesday (Aug 22) negative -0.28, 3) Wednesday (Aug 23) Whoppingly Positive +1.10%, 4) Thursday (Aug 24) Enormously Negative -1.35%, and then 5) Friday (Aug 25, the last Friday in Aug) positive +0.67%." From "The Week Of Aug 21 - Aug 25: A 'Punchball Market'?", Aug 29, 2023)

As depicted in the above quote, Last week from Aug 21 to Aug 25 was the first crucial Maneuver of the Market towards the Bulls Plateau: It just looked like a "Punchball Market".

After the exciting the week of the Punchball Market, the following three sessions, Aug 28, Aug 29, and Aug 30, were a "Ratchet Market" which thrust the level up.

The "Punchball Market [PM]" vs. the "Ratchet Market [RM]"

The "Punchball Market [PM]" in the week of Aug 21 through Aug 25, and the "Ratchet Market [RM]" of 3 sessions in a row (Aug 28, Aug 29, and Aug 30) differ completely:

1) The PM moves up and down, gyrating around the middle line, but the RM shifts the level upward only, not downward at all.

2) The PM and the RM affect indices on the PPO domain and indices on the weight (of the size of prices) domain differently. For example, the PM reflects both Bear (negative) scores and Bull (positive) scores evenly, but the RM blocked the Bear side entirely, yields only Bull (positive) scores.

3) I witness the PM cleaned up the Bull Highway, and the RM lifted three times, 1-2-3, to the Bull Plateau. The Ratchet Operation is a one way (BULL, positive) movement only.

"The Week of Aug 21 - Aug 25 was a Memorable Week when, as far as I see, the market pendulum swings to a Bull Plateau from a Bear Abyss. Prepare yourself for Big Plays in the coming months" (From my comment on "The Week Of Aug 21 - Aug 25: A 'Punchball Market'?", Aug 29, 2023)

The 5-Months Old Uptrend & the TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index) on the PPO Domain

For the source of the TDI, please click here, and for 3 Domains, here.

Table 1: M & T Jul & Aug Jul 03 - 31, & Aug 01 -31, 2023 July Bullish 13 points August Bullish 9 point 2023 6Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps JUL 0 0 1 2 1 1 AUG 0 0 1 0 0 5 July Bearish 7 points August Bearish 13 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Jul 0 0 0 1 1 2 AUG 0 0 2 0 1 3 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

As of Aug 30, Bull Points vs. Bear Points were 20 vs. 20 (a tie score), as shown in Table 1. During the PM and RM, the Current Uptrend Recovered Fully.

To reconcile Table 1 with the Jul data and the Aug data, please view Table 11.1 and Table 11.2, respectively, in "TABLEs" after the main text.

Table .2 The Summery of Trifecta In 2023 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Jan 1 1 1 3 12 Feb 1 5 7 Mar 2 2 2 12 Apr 1 4 6 May 1 1 3 8 Jun 1 2 2 12 Jul 1 3 1 11 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tps Jan 1 5 7 Feb 1 5 7 Mar 1 3 5 Apr 4 4 May 1 4 6 Jun 1 1 1 3 Jul 1 1 4 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

Table 3. The Summery of Trifecta In 2023 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Jul 1 0 3 3 11 Aug 1 0 0 4 8 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tps Jul 1 0 1 4 Aug 2 1 2 10 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

As of Aug 30, the Bull Tps Vs. Bear Tms was 19 vs. 14 to be Bullish with a Big Margin, 5 points, as shown in Table 2 and Table 3. During the PM and the RM, Bulls gained a lot.

To reconcile Table 2 and Table 3 with the Jul data and the Aug data, please view Table 22 and Table 33, respectively, in "TABLEs" after the main text.

The SDI (the S&P 500 ii-Sector Diffusion Index) on the Diffusion Domain

For the source of the SDI, please click here, and for 3 Domains, here.

Table 4. The Aug Diffusion Index of The S&P 500 11 Sectors AUG Jul-23 The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 08/01/23 m m m m m m P m P m m 2 18% 08/02/23 m m m m m P m P m m P 3 27% 08/03/23 m m m P P m m m m m m 2 18% 08/04/23 m m m P m P m m m m m 2 18% 08/07/23 P m P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 08/08/23 m P m m m P m m m m P 3 27% 08/09/23 P P m m m P m P m m P 5 45% 08/10/23 m m P P P m m m P P m 5 45% 08/11/23 P P m m P P P m m m P 6 55% 08/14/23 m m P P m m P m P P P 6 55% 08/15/23 m m m m m m m m m m m 0 0% 08/16/23 m P m m m m m m m m m 1 9% 08/17/23 m m P m m P m m m m m 2 18% 08/18/23 P P m m m P P P P m P 7 64% 08/21/23 m m P P m m m m P P P 5 45% 08/22/23 P P m P m m m m m m m 3 27% 08/23/23 P P P P P m P P P P P 10 91% 08/24/23 m m m m m P m m m m m 1 9% 08/25/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 08/28/23 P m P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 08/29/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% 08/30/23 P m P m P P P P P P m 11 100% AVERAGE 48% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

As of Aug 30, the SDI rose to 48% from 45% on Aug 25. As a result, the SDI moved more closely to 50%.

The S&P 500 (the Economy, SPY) on the Weight (of the size of Prices) Domain

Table 5: The S&P 500 Index (Jul 28, 2023 - Aug 30, 2023) 07/28/23 4,582.23 * * 08/01/23 4,576.73 -0.12% * 08/02/23 4,513.39 -1.38% * 08/03/23 4,501.89 -0.25% * 08/04/23 4,478.03 -0.53% -2.27% 08/07/23 4,518.44 0.90% * 08/08/23 4,499.38 -0.42% * 08/09/23 4,467.71 -0.70% * 08/10/23 4,468.83 0.03% * 08/11/23 4,464.05 -0.11% -0.31% 08/14/23 4,489.72 0.58% * 08/15/23 4,437.86 -1.16% * 08/16/23 4,404.33 -0.76% * 08/17/23 4,370.36 -0.77% * 08/18/23 4,369.71 -0.01% -2.11% 08/21/23 4,399.77 0.69% * 08/22/23 4,387.55 -0.28% * 08/23/23 4,436.01 1.10% * 08/24/23 4,376.31 -1.35% * 08/25/23 4,405.71 0.67% 0.82% 09/28/23 4,433.31 0.63% * 08/29/23 4,497.63 1.45% * 08/30/23 4,514.87 0.38% * Total Drawdown -1.47% NOTE Author Made Table, Data Source Is Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

As of Aug 30, just one day before the end of Aug 31, the S&P 500 Index moved back to the above the 4,500 level finally. The S&P 500 Index slid only less than 1.5%, helped by +0.63% Monday, +1.45% Tuesday, and +0.36% Wednesday.

The Economy has strengthened significantly during the PM and the RM. That's just 8 sessions, but the Economy has skyrocketed indeed!

What is the principal reason for the resilience of the SPY (the Economy, the S&P 500)? The answer is:

"Monetary policy acts on the economy primarily through its effects on investment spending. But the nature of investment has evolved over time: "Intangible assets"-such as intellectual property or software-play an increasingly important role in the modern economy. In this Chicago Fed Letter, we study the implications of this change for the transmission of monetary policy." (From "Chicago Fed Letter" August 2023, by Joel David, Francoi Gourio)

As Reported

[On Aug 30 (Wednesday), the]stock market logged its fourth consecutive winning session in another lightly traded affair. Upside moves, however, were more subdued compared to recent sessions. The S&P 500, which closed above the 4,500 level, and the Nasdaq Composite finished near their highs of the day thanks to support from the mega cap space. An initial drop in market rates following this morning's weaker than expected economic data provided added support early on. Treasury yields climbed off their intraday lows, though, as the session progressed. The ADP Employment Change Report for August showed an estimated 177,000 jobs were added to private-sector payrolls (Brieifng.com consensus 195,000) following an upwardly revised 371,000 (from 324,000) in July. The second estimate for Q2 GDP, meanwhile, was revised down to 2.1% (Briefing.com consensus 2.4%) and the GDP Price Deflator was revised down to 2.0% (Briefing.com consensus 2.2%) from 2.2%. The 2-yr note yield, at 4.90% just before the GDP report, pulled back to 4.82% before settling the session at 4.88%. The 10-yr note yield, at 4.15% just before the data, fell to 4.09% before settling at 4.12%. Relative strength from the mega cap space was the biggest driver of index gains. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) rose 0.7% while the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) rose 0.3%. The market-cap weighted S&P 500 closed up 0.4%. Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors logged a gain, led by information technology (+0.8%) and energy (+0.5%). The utilities (-0.4%) and health care (-0.03%) sectors, meanwhile, fell to the bottom of the pack. There were some individual stocks making outsized today. Ambarella (AMBA 60.34, -15.44, -20.4%) plunged after reporting better than expected earnings, but issuing Q3 revenue guidance that was well below consensus. HP Inc. (HPQ 29.29, -2.08, -6.6%) was another notable loser after reporting EPS that was in line with expectations, but moderated its expectations for Q4 (Oct), largely driven by a continued aggressive pricing environment in PCs, sluggish demand in China, and enterprise demand softening. Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE 17.36, +0.52, +3.1%) garnered a positive reaction after beating earnings estimates. Nasdaq Composite: +33.9% YTDS&P 500: +17.6% YTD Russell 2000: +8.8% YTDS&P Midcap 400: +8.1% YTD Dow Jones Industrial Average: +5.3% YTD. ( source)

The Closing Remark

Finally, We stand on the bull Plateau, in my view, based on the various indicators, such as the TDI, the SDI, the uptrend, and the economy (the S&P 500, SPY).

We have been in the super bull market from March 2009 to March 2020, and paused for almost 3.5 years due mainly to the pandemic disruptions.

The global financial crises (in 2007-08) and the COVID-19 pandemic (in 2019 - 20) not only changed the economic structure but also every corner of society as a whole, and all individuals in their lives and jobs.

We hope that we will have a more normal status quo in the near future, but nobody knows when it will be. It surely is a profound transition from the economic stability to the directionless uncertainty of this time.

We must not look back the disoriented three and a half years. We must concentrate on the current economy, the current bull market, and the current uptrend. All negative matters will be resolved bit by bit gradually. We must be very patient.

TABLEs

Table 11.1.Jul : M & T (Jul 03, 2023 - Jul 31, 2023) Date Close %CH m/P 06/30/23 4,450.38 * * 07/03/23 4,455.59 0.12% P 07/05/23 4,446.82 -0.20% m 07/06/23 4,411.59 -0.79% m 07/07/23 4,398.95 -0.29% m 07/10/23 4,409.53 0.24% P 07/11/23 4,439.26 0.67% P 07/12/23 4,472.16 0.74% P 07/13/23 4,510.04 0.85% P 07/14/23 4,505.42 -0.10% m 07/17/23 4,522.79 0.39% P 07/18/23 4,554.98 0.71% P 07/19/23 4,565.72 0.24% P 07/20/23 4,534.87 -0.68% m 07/21/23 4,536.34 0.03% P 07/24/23 4,554.64 0.40% P 07/25/23 4,567.46 0.28% P 07/26/23 4,566.75 -0.02% m 07/27/23 4,537.41 -0.64% m 07/28/23 4,582.23 0.99% P 07/31/23 4,588.96 0.15% P NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. m/P: minus/Plus. 4. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 5. M & T is Momentums & Trends Table 11.2.Aug : M & T (Jul 31 - Aug 30, 2023) 07/31/23 4,588.96 * * 08/01/23 4,576.73 -0.27% m 08/02/23 4,513.39 -1.38% m 08/03/23 4,501.89 -0.25% m 08/04/23 4,478.03 -0.53% m 08/07/23 4,518.44 0.90% P 08/08/23 4,499.38 -0.42% m 08/09/23 4,467.71 -0.70% m 08/10/23 4,468.83 0.03% P 08/11/23 4,464.05 -0.11% m 08/14/23 4,489.72 0.58% P 08/15/23 4,437.86 -1.16% m 08/16/23 4,404.33 -0.76% m 08/17/23 4,370.36 -0.77% m 08/18/23 4,369.71 -0.01% m 08/21/23 4,399.77 0.69% P 08/22/23 4,387.55 -0.28% m 08/23/23 4,436.01 1.10% P 08/24/23 4,376.31 -1.35% m 08/25/23 4,405.71 0.67% P 08/28/23 4,433.31 0.63% P 08/29/23 4,497.63 1.45% P 08/30/23 4,514.87 0.38% P NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. m/P: minus/Plus. 4. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 5. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

Table 22. Trifecta Data Jul 03 - Jul 31 DATE SPY DIA QQQ S D Q Tp/Tm 06/30/23 443.28 343.33 369.42 * * * * 07/03/23 443.79 343.55 370.29 P P P Tp 07/05/23 443.13 342.29 370.28 m m m Tm 07/06/23 439.66 338.71 367.46 m m m Tm 07/07/23 438.55 336.92 366.24 m m m Tm 07/10/23 439.66 339.06 366.36 P P P Tp 07/11/23 442.46 342.12 368.17 P P P Tp 07/12/23 446.02 343.11 372.82 P P P Tp 07/13/23 449.56 343.4 379.15 P P P Tp 07/14/23 449.28 344.65 379.07 m P m S 07/17/23 450.84 345.32 382.61 P P P Tp 07/18/23 454.19 349.05 385.74 P P P Tp 07/19/23 455.2 350.16 385.65 P P m D 07/20/23 452.18 351.89 376.76 m P m S 07/21/23 452.18 352.14 375.63 m P m S 07/24/23 454.2 354.07 376.23 P P P Tp 07/25/23 455.44 354.32 378.78 P P P Tp 07/26/23 455.51 355.25 377.52 P P m D 07/27/23 452.49 352.77 376.62 m m m Tm 07/28/23 456.92 354.48 383.48 P P P Tp 07/31/23 457.79 355.57 383.68 P P P Tp NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 4. Author made the Table. Table 33 Trifecta Data Aug 01 - Aug 04 DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 07/31/23 457.79 355.57 383.68 * * * * 08/01/23 456.48 356.20 382.79 m P m S 08/02/23 450.13 352.74 374.39 m m m Tm 08/03/23 448.84 351.99 373.79 m m m Tm 08/04/23 446.81 350.65 372.04 m m m Tm 08/07/23 450.71 354.62 375.19 P P P Tp 08/08/23 448.75 353.02 372.00 m m m Tm 08/09/23 445.75 351.28 367.91 m m m Tm 08/10/23 445.91 351.89 368.59 P P P Tp 08/11/23 445.65 353.00 366.24 m P m S 08/14/23 448.11 353.21 370.35 P P P Tp 08/15/23 442.89 349.61 366.42 m m m Tm 08/16/23 439.64 347.77 362.54 m m m Tm 08/17/23 436.29 344.55 358.58 m m m Tm 08/18/23 436.50 345.12 358.13 P P m D 08/21/23 439.34 344.67 363.90 P m P D 08/22/23 438.15 342.96 363.38 m m m Tm 08/23/23 443.03 344.33 369.11 P P P Tp 08/24/23 436.89 341.03 361.22 m m m Tm 08/25/23 439.97 343.50 364.02 P P P Tp 08/28/23 442.76 345.71 366.76 P P P Tp 08/29/23 449.16 348.62 374.77 P P P Tp 08/30/23 451.01 349.40 376.86 P P P Tp NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 4. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge