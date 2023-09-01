Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Median Household Income In July 2023

Summary

  • Our initial estimate of median household income in July 2023 is $82,139, an increase of $296 (or 0.36%) from the initial estimate of $81,843 in June 2023.
  • Adjusted for inflation, the month-over-month increase is $146 over June 2023's revised estimate of $81,993 in terms of constant July 2023 U.S. dollars.
  • July 2023's estimate rose above December 2022's inflation-adjusted peak of $82,065 as expected, marking the end of what had been a period of relative stagnation during the first half of 2023.

Political Calculations' initial estimate of median household income in July 2023 is $82,139, an increase of $296 (or 0.36%) from the initial estimate of $81,843 in June 2023.

Adjusted for inflation, the month-over-month increase is $146 over

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics.

