Disney: Returning To Former Glory

Sep. 01, 2023 10:19 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)7 Comments
UFD Capital
Summary

  • Disney is trading at multi-year lows and has become a battleground stock.
  • The company has significantly more debt and lower operating income than it had pre-pandemic.
  • We believe investors should wait on the sidelines until the fundamental picture materially improves and the narrative surrounding the company changes.

Thesis

Despite trading at multi-year lows, we believe that Disney (NYSE:DIS) remains overvalued and is currently a fundamentally broken company. The discussion around Disney is often made a political one, but the story here has more to do with distractions

UFD Capital is the general partner and investment manager of the UFD Capital Value Fund, a value-oriented hedge fund. www.ufdcapital.com

Comments (7)

Basit Saliu
Today, 11:01 AM
Disney will be sold or split into multiple publicly traded entities. It going lower than even the 52 weeks. Netflix have reclaim it crown as the "World's Largest Media Company" just shy off $200 billion in market capitalization and till tomorrow it will be the "#1 streamer" with nearly ~300 million paid subscribers.
Kevin Kevin
Today, 10:42 AM
Disney turned the princesses into a juggernaut for the girls. Disney bought Lucasfilm and created another juggernaut for the boys. Then Disney redefined the princesses for the boys and redefined Starwars for the girls without any regard for the consequences of those terrible decisions.

Political activists are running the company.
dhughes327
Today, 10:36 AM
Disney like Budweiser has decided to try and be more than just an investment. They want to force their WOKE religion down the throats of everyone they can pollute. I don't care to invest in that!
wboz
Today, 10:33 AM
I think you've done a good job summarizing the challenges and current state. It's possible to see positive changes, but it's also possible to see those changes not executed well. I own a speculative position in DIS but it's unclear if the many challenges facing Disney will be overcome. I expect operating income can recover, but I don't expect to see revenue back at 2019 highs any time soon - because I think they are going to have to shrink their way to greatness (or rather, that's the only option left).
7422981
Today, 10:32 AM
Great timing. Total collapse. They have alienated half or more of their potential customer base, so no meaningful recovery is coming. This is a textbook example of mismanagement and hubris.
jeffk100
Today, 10:31 AM
do not touch this until they start to replace board members at a minimum. This is not driven by politics (not solely anyway) but the board and upper mgmt are the ones who have sucked at executing. Throw in the political excursions, and they all have to go.
FreddieMac2
Today, 10:46 AM
@jeffk100 you are correct sir.
