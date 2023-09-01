Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AGG And TLT: Real Yields Near ATH Reveal The Opportunity

Lucid Vision profile picture
Lucid Vision
971 Followers

Summary

  • Long-duration bonds are great winners after the Fed's pause, based on historical evidence from the latest cycles.
  • The outcome is different for soft or hard lending; however, both narratives tend to be bullish for bonds in the very first months after a Fed pause or cycle end.
  • Nominal yields had been driven by the increase in real yields as a result of "higher for longer" mantra and the resilient economy, which is probably not so resilient.
  • The market sees a higher probability of a Fed pause than a hike, which does not change the strategy.
  • Fed Funds Rate > Core inflation. As a result, I see the inflation path on a solid downward track.

Risk Reward Scale Concept

IvelinRadkov

I believe there are numerous reasons to own long-term US Treasury bonds such as (NASDAQ:TLT) and (NYSEARCA:AGG). While I will concentrate primarily on these three: Firstly, historical evidence is fairly plain and provides a straightforward perspective on what

This article was written by

Lucid Vision profile picture
Lucid Vision
971 Followers
Financial market analyst with experience in the macro department of a European bank. With my current and previous positions, I was primarily responsible for macroeconomic implications on the financial markets and economy. In the case of micro, I gained experience by working in the risk department, but primarily as an enthusiastic student with a background in economics, as well as by reading narratives of legendary investors such as Peter Lynch or Warren Buffett. I prefer the deep research focusing on macro, strategy, value, and growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 10:44 AM
Premium
Comments (652)
Just a couple weeks back and the big news was that hedge funds were shorting TLT due to their expectation that the treasury would be auctioning off over $1 Trillion and there would be insufficient buyers and rates would be forced to go higher and TLT did get hammered. Has that narrative now passed???
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (10.08K)
Bond market is goofing today. Complete opposite of what I would have expected given the employment numbers.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.