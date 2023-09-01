Nuthawut Somsuk

Last week all eyes were on Fed Chairman Jay Powell when he gave the keynote address at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

His takeaway message was that the Fed was committed to reducing the inflation rate to their long-run target of 2%. His main focus is on the core PCE. While last month's core PCE of 4.3% is encouraging, there still is a way to go before achieving the long-run target, and the Fed will either need to raise rates further, or hold them steady until the long-term inflation goal is achieved. Upcoming data will determine how the Fed will act.

Receiving much less attention was the Federal Reserve Banks Combined Quarterly Financial Report for June 30, 2023 that was quietly released during the Symposium.

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

In the quarterly report, the Fed disclosed that they had an operating loss of -$29.7 billion for 2Q23.

The loss was due to the fact that while interest income for the quarter of $48.5 billion was up a modest 5.3% from last year's $46.1 billion in 2Q22, interest expense exploded to $75.9 billion from last year's $11.8 billion, a whopping 545% increase.

Interest income was up modestly because, while the bulk of the Fed's interest-earning assets is fixed rate bonds in their SOMA portfolio, which are yielding 2.04%, there is a new group of interest-earning assets, namely the loans that were extended to banks in March 2023, that were earning 5.08%.

The loans from the banking crisis averaged $312 billion, or 3.7% of interest-earning assets, while the SOMA Portfolio averaged $8,109 billion, or 96.3% of interest-earning assets, for the quarter.

On the liability side, the Fed paid interest of 5.23% on their bank reserves and reverse repurchase agreements, which averaged $5,799 billion for 2Q23, compared with paying 0.84% on interest-bearing liabilities for 2Q22.

Since Tightening Began

The Fed began tightening in March 2022 with a 25 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate to combat inflation that had spiked above the Fed's long-run target of 2%.

Federal Reserve

Over the ensuing 17 months the Fed raised the Fed Funds rate an additional 10 times, as it climbed to 5.5% from 0.25%.

The impact of the rate hikes on the Fed's finances can be seen by looking at the Fed's quarterly earnings since tightening began.

The problem that the Fed has is that the interest income that they earn on their assets is fixed, while the interest expense they must pay on their liabilities is variable. This is called an asset/liability mismatch. It exposes the Fed to significant interest rate risk when rates rise.

As the Fed tightened, the cost of their liabilities rose while the income they were earning on their assets remained fixed. The net interest margin they earned began to shrink, then in 4Q22 the net interest margin turned negative.

Federal Reserve and Author

The Fed earned $32.4 billion in 1Q22, their largest quarterly earnings on record. Net Income dipped slightly to $31 billion during 2Q22 reflecting the first 25 basis point tightening in March, followed by the next move of 50 basis points in May. The 3Q22 net income was impacted by 75 basis point hikes each in June, July, and September, dropping to $10.9 billion. Finally, in 4Q22, with additional hikes in November and December totaling 125 basis points, net income turned negative for the first time since 1915 as the Fed lost -$15.8 billion.

The loss grew to -$27.7 billion in 1Q23 with 25 basis point hikes each in February and March, and increased again to -$29.7 billion in 2Q23 with another 25 basis point hike in May.

The Fed has now recorded losses in three consecutive quarters.

Losses To Continue

We project that the losses will continue, reaching -$30.9 billion in 3Q23 and -$32.5 billion in 4Q23.

The Fed is currently losing -$2.5 billion per week.

Federal Reserve

Due to the Fed's asset/liability mismatch, the weekly losses will persist until the cost of the Fed's liabilities drops to the breakeven rate, which we estimate to be 3.0%.

Based on the Fed's June 2023 Summary of Economic Projections, this will not occur until 2026. Consequently, the Fed will likely lose money for at least another three years.

Federal Reserve

Deferred Asset

According to the Accounting Manual for Federal Reserve Banks, as authorized by the Fed Board of Governors, all earnings after expenses and dividends are remitted to the US Treasury. In the event of a loss, remittances are suspended and a deferred asset account is created. This account is called "Earnings Remittances Due To The Treasury."

This accounting mechanism allows the Fed's capital account to be unaffected by losses.

Through 2022 the Fed has remitted its earnings to the Treasury every year since 1915. Over the past twenty years, the Fed's remittances have averaged $63 billion per year. The Treasury has used this remittance as a reduction in the US Government's fiscal deficit.

Beginning this year, though, remittances to the Treasury have been suspended. The Deferred Asset account through the end of August, has reached -$95 billion.

To put this in perspective, the Fed has $42 billion in capital.

The Fed has been losing money for eleven consecutive months, and counting.

Federal Reserve and Author

We project that, for the full year 2023, the Fed will record a net loss of -$120 billion. This is larger than the Fed's biggest year of positive income, which was $109 billion in 2021.

The deferred asset account will continue to grow as long as the Fed records losses. When they return to profitability, net income will be used to reduce the deferred assets. Only when the account turns positive will remittances to the Treasury resume.

Based on the Fed's projections, this will not occur until 2030, at the earliest.

The Fed must create reserves to cover the losses. These reserves are essentially a loan from the banks, and the Fed must pay interest on these reserves, increasing the amount of the loss.

The ultimate cost is borne by the taxpayers.

Balance Sheet

Another accounting procedure from the Accounting Manual for Federal Reserve Banks is that bonds purchased for the SOMA portfolio are carried at amortized cost on the Fed's balance sheet. Their market value is only reported in a footnote on their financial statements.

For 2Q23 the unrealized loss on the SOMA portfolio increased to -$1.013 trillion from -$911 billion, as the 10-year Treasury note yield rose from 3.48% to 3.83% during the quarter.

Since quarter end, the Treasury yield curve has shifted upward, with the 10-year Treasury note climbing to 4.10%. Based on the upward shift in interest rates, we estimate that the unrealized loss on the SOMA portfolio has climbed to $1.3 trillion.

Bloomberg

Some have argued that the unrealized losses don't matter because the Fed will hold these securities to maturity, so they will never recognize a loss.

Bill Nelson, Chief Economist at Bank Policy Institute and former Deputy Director of Division of Monetary Affairs at the Federal Reserve had the perfect response to this statement (emphasis mine):

"While the logic is impeccable, the implication that the losses are somehow less important because they won't be realized is incorrect. If the Fed were to sell all its securities right now, realizing all the losses, and then repurchase them, the outlook for remittances would be unchanged (in this hypothetical example, market prices do not change in response to the Fed sales and purchases). The Fed's reported asset holdings would decline by the realized loss, but the deferred asset would rise by exactly the same amount. The outlook for interest income would be unchanged because the Fed would own the same securities. The outlook for interest expense would also be unchanged because liabilities would be unchanged." "Unrealized losses matter because they reflect the carrying cost of holding on to a term security with a low, fixed yield funded with liabilities that pay the now much higher overnight rate."

Quantitative Tightening

The second part of the Fed's monetary policy, in addition to rate hikes, is their Policy Normalization plan which is to reduce the size of their balance sheet. This is also known as Quantitative Tightening (QT.)

The plan was implemented at the beginning of June 2022 and was executed through maturity roll-offs from bonds held in the SOMA portfolio. The goal is that by reducing their bond holdings, the Fed will drain liquidity from the system to help bring inflation down by reducing reserves.

As of 2QE23, the Fed had cut their SOMA portfolio by $909 billion, to $7.915 trillion. While significant, this is much slower than desired and only represents a 10.3% drop from the peak of $8.824 trillion.

How The Fed Can Stop The Operating Losses

There are three ways for the Fed to stop their operating losses.

The first is to cut the Fed funds rate immediately to below the breakeven rate. They will not do this because it is contrary to their primary goal of maintaining stable prices. Cutting the Fed Funds rate would reverse everything they have done over the past 18 months and cause inflation to spike.

The second way to stop the operating losses would be for them to halt paying interest on bank reserves and reverse repurchase agreements. If this were done, banks would have no incentive to hold reserves at the Fed because they could earn more on their assets in alternative ways, and money funds would not use the reverse repo for the same reason. If the Fed were to take this drastic step it would completely change the way they would be able to conduct open market operations and handcuff their ability to achieve their mandates.

The final way for the Fed to stop the operating losses is to reduce the asset/liability mismatch on their balance sheet. This can be accomplished by reducing their assets and their liabilities. This is the method they are already employing through QT, but it is progressing very gradually. QT will continue because it is the only viable way out for the Fed.

Conclusion

The Fed is not a profit maximizing institution, it is a public entity with the dual mandate of maintaining stable prices and maximum employment. As such, it states emphatically that neither operating losses or unrealized losses will impair its ability to conduct monetary policy.

The Fed acts as if the current situation is normal and just a regular part of their daily operations.

It is not.

Much of the research on central banks supports the premise that a central bank can operate with losses.

There is one caveat, however, in this work. That caveat is, "unless the losses are large."

While there is no definition of "large'" it is worth stating that we may be getting there.

In three years, the deferred asset could reach $300 billion, which is seven times the Fed's capital, with the real possibility it could grow larger.

The unrealized losses can reach $1.5 trillion, or even $2 trillion, under certain circumstances.

These are not insignificant numbers.

There are also real consequences of the Fed's predicament.

Creating reserves to cover operating losses is inflationary, which is counter to the Fed's goal of price stability.

In addition, the losses place a burden on the taxpayers who ultimately must pay for these losses. This is in an environment where there are already heavy budget deficits to deal with. There is no obvious answer to solving the government's fiscal problems.

In their commentary "What if the Federal Reserve books losses because of its quantitative easing?" William English and Donald Kohn say it is incumbent on the Fed to communicate to the public and the Congress the benefits of QE and how it can help the Fed achieve its policy objectives, as well as the potential risks.

The Fed has done a poor job on this front. Although they mention the potential for losses, they minimize their significance. They also do their best to avoid discussion of the losses.

Pressure is already building in the political arena where Senator Rick Scott recently wrote an op-ed chastising the Fed for losing $1 trillion.

When the budget discussions occur in September, Congress may realize the big hole due to the Fed's policies.

The risk is that Congress may step in and curb the Fed's independence.

There is much complacency about the perils the Fed is dealing with.